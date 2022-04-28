U.S. markets closed

Oil & Gas Valves Market is Projected to Surge at 3.5% CAGR during the Forecast Period 2022-2029

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Companies Profiled in Oil & Gas Valve Market are Emerson Electric Co., CIRCOR International Inc., Schlumberger Limited, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Weir Group Plc., Metso Corporation, and BAKER HUGHES.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Also, the oil & gas market research report assesses the prominent forecasting factors that are projected to further augment the growth of the oil & gas valves market on a global level as well as regional level. Further, the report offers the key industry dynamics affecting the global oil & gas valves market across its supply chain and value chain.

Future Market Insights’ (FMI) market study titled, ‘Oil & Gas Valves Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014–2021 and Opportunity Assessment 2022–2029’, analyses the global oil & gas valves market, and provides an in-depth analysis on the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Get a Sample Copy with Graphs & List of Figures:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9671

In 2014, the global oil & gas valves market was pegged at approximately US$ 10 Bn. The global oil & gas valves market is estimated to be valued at over US$ 12 Bn by the end of the year 2022. The oil & gas valves market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029, and reach a value of nearly US$ 16 Bn by the end of 2029.

A list of Key Players Covered in the Oil & Gas Valves Market are:

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • CIRCOR International Inc.

  • Schlumberger Limited

  • PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

  • Weir Group Plc.

  • Metso Corporation

  • BAKER HUGHES

Downstream Applications Contributing a Major Share to Oil & Gas Valves Market

By product type, the global oil & gas valves market has been segregated into gates, globes, balls, butterflies, checks, PRVs, and others. The gate type of oil & gas valves are estimated to continue recording a high market value share throughout the projected period, while recording a high CAGR simultaneously.

With respect to the different sizes of oil & gas valves, the oil & gas valves market has been segmented into 0.25 to 8 inches, 8 to 20 inches, and above 20 inches. By the end of the year 2029, the 0.25 to 8 inch-sized oil & gas valves segment is estimated to hold more than half of the global oil & gas valves market share.

With regards to application, the global oil & gas valves market has been segregated into upstream, midstream, and downstream applications. The downstream applications of oil & gas valves are estimated to contribute the most to the market size of the global oil & gas valves market.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/oil-and-gas-valves-market

Rising Energy Need and Multiple Oil and Gas Projects in Pipeline Accelerate Market Growth in Developing Countries

Among all the regional markets, the oil & gas valves market in North America is estimated to account for over one-fourth of the global oil & gas valves market share throughout the forecast period, due to continuous advancements in the North American oil & gas and shale industry.

With a booming oil & gas industry in the Western Africa and Northern African countries, the oil & gas valves market in the Middle East & Africa is estimated to record the second-largest market share throughout the forecast period.

The oil & gas valves market in China, India, and Brazil are estimated to be emerging markets due to the growing energy needs, new oil & gas projects, improved economic conditions, and continuous industrialization and urbanization in these countries.

The oil & gas industry is extremely competitive, due to the high presence of established market players. This, in turn, makes the oil & gas valves market fairly fragmented. Leading market players in the oil & gas valves market are very well-established across all the regional markets.

Key vendors in the oil & gas valves market must focus on investing in research and development-related projects, particularly in emerging markets such as China, Brazil, and India.

Customization before Buying, Visit:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-9671

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Success Factors

4. Global Oil & Gas Valves Market Demand Analysis 2014 – 2021 and Forecast, 2022-2029

4.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2014 – 2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2022-2029

4.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

5. Global Oil & Gas Valves Market - Pricing Analysis

5.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Product Type

5.2. Pricing Break-up

5.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

TOC Continued…!

Speak to our Research Expert:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-9671

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Stainless Steel Welded Pipe Market- The stainless steel welded pipe market has been witnessing impressive growth since the past few years. This growth trend is projected to continue due to the increase in demand from the construction and automotive sectors.

Bridge Bearings Market - The global bridge bearings market was valued at US$ 674.33 Mn in 2021, and is likely to reach US$ 705.8 Mn in 2022.

Industrial Hearables Market - Industrial Hearables Market is projected to increase at a robust 7.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2026.

Vertical Immersion Pumps Market- The global vertical immersion pumps market is projected to grow with a year-on-year growth of 3.7% in 2022, reaching US$ 3,613.8 Mn by the end of 2022. Overall sales in the market are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2032.

Variable Air Volume System Market- The global variable air volume system market are projected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 12 Bn in 2022. Rising adoption of these systems in commercial and residential buildings is expected to drive demand at a 7% CAGR, with the market size surpassing US$ 15.5 Bn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Unit No: 1602-006
Jumeirah Bay 2
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A
Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Dubai
United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/oil-and-gas-valves-market
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


