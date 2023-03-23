U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,998.50
    +28.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,438.00
    +180.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,816.25
    +109.25 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,761.00
    +20.00 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.25
    -0.65 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.90
    +30.30 (+1.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    +0.23 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0906
    +0.0041 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.46
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2314
    +0.0048 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8960
    -0.4880 (-0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,728.01
    -460.97 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    604.36
    -11.58 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Projected to Reach USD 20 Billion, at a 7.5% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Growth Boost by Rising Sustainable Solutions to Improve Fuel Mileage and Reduce the Energy Consumed

New York, US, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Oil and gas waste heat recovery Market Research Report, by Sector, Region, End-Use, Equipment, and Application- Forecast Till 2030”, the global market for Oil and gas waste heat recovery is predicted to showcase considerable development over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 with a strong development rate of approximately 7.5%. The reports further anticipate the market to acquire a valuation of around USD 20 Billion by the end of 2030.

Oil and gas waste heat recovery Market Overview:

Waste heat recovery is associated with an energy exchange recovery process wherein the heat energy from the exhaust is regained and used in other industrial processes. The procedures involve regenerators, heat pipe exchangers, power generation, and other applications in several industry sectors. The global oil & gas waste heat recovery market has expanded rapidly in recent times. The main parameter supporting the development of the market is the ability to lower the overall operation cost across various industry sectors.

The rapidly growing population across the globe is causing a severe increase in electricity consumption, boosting market performance. Installing waste heat recovery systems in present power plants is more cost-effective than building new power plants, which is also believed to be one of the crucial parameters enhancing the performance of the market across the globe. The waste heat recovery system is projected to be the main technique to boost-up power production.

Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Oil and gas waste heat recovery includes players such as:

  • Dongfang Electric Corporation (China)

  • ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Amec Foster Wheeler (U.K)

  • Ormat Technologies (U.S)

  • Siemens AG (Germany)

  • General Electric Company (U.S)

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

  • China Energy Recovery (China)

  • Echogen Power Systems Inc.(U.S)

  • Bono Energia (Italy)

  • Econotherm Ltd (U.K)

  • HRS (U.K)

  • Thermax Limited (U.K)

  • Harbin Electric Company Limited (China)

  • Cool Energy, Inc. (U.S)

  • Among others.


Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5903


Furthermore, the rise in technological advancements has encouraged competition worldwide. In addition, lower greenhouse gas emissions and the product's ability to provide high energy efficiency and flexibility are also anticipated to boost the market performance over the coming years.

Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global oil & gas waste heat recovery market has expanded rapidly in recent times. The main parameter supporting the development of the market is the ability to lower the overall operation cost across various industry sectors. The rapidly growing population across the globe is causing a severe increase in electricity consumption, boosting market performance. Installing waste heat recovery systems in present power plants is more cost-effective than building new power plants, which is also believed to be one of the crucial parameters enhancing the performance of the market across the globe. The waste heat recovery system is projected to be the main technique to boost-up power production. Furthermore, the rise in technological advancements has encouraged competition worldwide. In addition, lower greenhouse gas emissions and the product's ability to provide high energy efficiency and flexibility are also anticipated to boost the market performance over the coming years.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics

Details

Market Size 2030

2030: Significant value

CAGR during 2022-2030

7.5% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast

2022-2030

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Sector, Application, Equipment, End-User

Key Market Opportunities

Gradual Recovery of Oil and Gas

Key Market Drivers

Growing industrialization

Government initiatives regarding energy efficient solutions


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/oil-gas-waste-heat-recovery-market-5903


Market Restraints

The main aspect challenging the market's development is the high installation cost may hamper the market's performance.

Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market COVID-19 Impact

Global industrial activities and business operations experienced a major setback given to the rise of the global health crisis in the form of COVID-19. The pandemic affected public health across nearly 225 countries, along with all industrial operations. All these situations led to the imposition of full or partial lockdowns across most regions worldwide. Subsequently, the industry operations were halted, and some businesses shut down. Given the sudden fall in demand for construction activities during the pandemic and the halt of most industrial operations, the Oil and gas waste heat recovery market experienced many sudden & unexpected issues throughout the pandemic. On the contrary, now that the majority of the globe is being rapidly vaccinated and industrial operations are returning to normal, the market is predicted to witness a considerable expansion and recovery in revenue generation over the assessment period.

Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Segment Analysis

Among all the sectors, the downstream segment is predicted to ensure the lead in the global oil and gas waste heat recovery market over the forecasted timeframe till 2023. The downstream sector comprises petrochemical complexes and refineries generating a huge amount of waste energy during their operations, offering an extra advantage of utilizing waste energy.


Ask for Customization:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/5903


Among all the application areas, the electric power generation segment is predicted to secure the top position across the global market over the coming years.

Among all the equipment, the heat exchangers segment is anticipated to lead the global oil and gas waste heat recovery market over the forecasted timeframe, given the massive energy demand.

Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Regional Analysis

The MRFR analysis reports suggest that the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to secure the top spot across the global oil and gas waste heat recovery market over the coming years. The regional market's expansion is ascribed to the factors such as increasing emphasis on sustainable energy and rapid industrialization.


Talk To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/5903


The North American and European regional markets for Oil and gas waste heat recovery are predicted to showcase significant growth over the coming years, given the government initiatives regarding energy-efficient solutions and growing industrialization.

Related Reports:

Oil & Gas Separators Market Information by Technology, Type, Application, Vessel Configuration – Forecast Till 2030

Oil & Gas Storage Market Research Report Information By Product Type, Storage Type and Region - Forecast till 2030

Oil & Gas SCADA Market Research Report by Architecture, by Sector and by Region - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Leaked Documents Show Amazon Made an Enormous Mistake

    The last year has seen a large number of job layoffs in the technology sector. Major companies like Salesforce, ESPN, Microsoft, Google, and Meta Platforms have all announced cuts to staffing -- a move that has been largely attributed to the rapid growth of online tech during the covid-19 lockdown. Amazon is one of the biggest companies announcing waves of job cuts -- in January, the company let go of more than 2,300 employees in the payments, health care, human resources, robotics, and web services departments.

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • George Soros and Steve Cohen Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These 2 Stocks

    In this uncertain market environment, the educated investor would do well to seek out some signal that can cut through the noise and indicate the sound stock purchase choices. Following the legendary investors, the traders who build multi-billion dollar fortunes on the stock market trading scene, is a popular strategy – and when two of those investing legends agree… well, there’s a stock that should definitely get a second look. George Soros and Steve Cohen have both built fortunes, for themselv

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few weeks have been rocky, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks, dominating the headlines. For a short time, it seemed that the contagion would spread to the global financial giants. Now, however, it appears that we’ve managed to avoid a true banking crisis – and Raymond James’ chief investment officer Larry Adam has pointed out several reasons why. For starters, Adam notes that Credit Suisse, despite its troubles, found a way out

  • Fed rate hikes will trigger a downturn of greater 'speed and magnitude' than the Great Recession: Economist

    The market's bubble has now "burst," and will impact "everything everywhere all at once" in the U.S. economy, economists Stephanie Pomboy and Art Laffer argue.

  • Dow Jones Falls 530 Points As Banks Lead Fed Sell-Off; Apple, 5 Titans Mask Market Weakness

    The major indexes fell sharply despite the Fed signaling just one more rate hike. Apple and other titans have masked weak market breadth in recent weeks.

  • Oil dips after Fed comments, U.S. crude stock build

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Thursday following three sessions of gains, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted banking sector credit risks for the world's largest economy, while U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected. Powell said on Wednesday that banking industry stress could trigger a credit crunch, with "significant" implications for an economy that U.S. central bank officials projected would slow even more this year than previously thought. "Economic risks were being flagged out in the Fed meeting, while higher-than-expected U.S. crude oil stockpiles also dampened some optimism around demand outlook," said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor published a chart which quantifies the uninsured clients and unrealized capital losses for major regional banks.

  • Falling US gasoline stockpiles signal a repeat of last summer's high prices

    U.S. motorists face a repeat of last summer's high gasoline prices, analysts warned on Wednesday, with fuel stockpiles heading towards multi-year lows ahead of the peak summer driving season that begins in two months. Retail gasoline prices, now averaging $3.44 a gallon nationwide, hit a record $5.02 a gallon last June as crude oil prices jumped on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the waning of COVID-19 travel curbs unleashed pent up travel demand. Vehicle travel in the U.S. started the year 5.6% higher than last year, leading to a drop in gasoline stockpiles for five straight weeks.

  • Nvidia Is Less Than $10 Billion Away From Passing Berkshire as Market’s 5th Largest Stock

    Nvidia ‘s latest rally has the stock less than $10 billion away from passing Berkshire Hathaway to become the fifth largest by market capitalization. At that point Nvidia stock had fallen 62% from the start of 2022 through its low on Oct. 14, leaving it with a market cap of just $279.6 billion, as worries about the chip sector and valuation weighed on the shares. Berkshire, on the other hand, dropped 12% through its own low on Oct. 12, when it was valued at $588.5 billion.

  • First Republic shares fall as Yellen says not considering 'blanket insurance' on bank deposits

    A "bull case" scenario for the shares of beleaguered First Republic Bank as it considers its options became more difficult on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there is no discussion on insurance for all bank deposits without approval from the U.S. Congress. First Republic, whose shares have lost much of their value since the banking crisis started in the U.S. on March 8, is among banks speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators' taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank following bank runs. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia, in a report earlier this week, set a target price of $54 for First Republic shares in a best-case scenario.

  • ARK Invest Sells $13.5M Coinbase Shares After Steady Buying Streak

    Before this sale, ARK Invest owned 9.9 million shares of the crypto exchange worth $575 million.

  • Elon Musk says what he thinks the Fed should do with interest rates

    Elon Musk on late Monday offered his opinion on what the Federal Reserve should do with its benchmark interest rate. The Fed's FOMC is meeting for two days this week.

  • How Do I Avoid Paying Tax on Dividends?

    Dividends are payments that some companies make to shareholders to reward them for investing in them. Dividends can provide regular, predictable income to investors who also preserve the chance of profiting from price appreciation. Dividends can qualify for advantageous capital … Continue reading → The post How Do I Avoid Paying Tax on Dividends? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    After January’s stock rally, the story in the markets for the past two months has been volatility. Stocks were on a seesaw even before the recent SVB crash, and the banking woes of the last two weeks have simply exacerbated the up and down swings. The increased uncertainty in the market conditions has put a premium on data analysis, the ability to collect and decipher the mass of information generated by Wall Street’s aggregated trading activity. Fortunately, there are already experts out there

  • US Stock Futures, Asia Shares Rise as Calm Returns: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures climbed with Asian stocks as relative calm returned to markets Thursday following a tumultuous day of losses on Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wracking Rhetoric: Markets WrapAn index of

  • GameStop stock is surging after earnings, but there's a clear problem

    Being profitable on paper belies the tough situation for GameStop.

  • Ford Inches Toward a Big Reveal of Losses From EV Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s Jim Farley was told recently of a survey that found investors overwhelmingly believe legacy automakers can’t be cost competitive with Tesla Inc.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s Hands“I’m with them,” t

  • Lumen CEO Kate Johnson is drawing on her experience at Microsoft to turn around a $20 billion business

    The former Microsoft U.S. president aims to modernize a telecom company.

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.