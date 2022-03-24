U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,481.02
    +24.78 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,515.29
    +156.79 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,980.54
    +57.93 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.12
    -0.08 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.65
    -1.28 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,962.70
    +25.40 (+1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    +0.90 (+3.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0997
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3520
    +0.0310 (+1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3191
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9300
    +0.8170 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,320.89
    +1,015.22 (+2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.37
    +12.43 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.26
    +9.63 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Oil And Gas Wells Drilling Services Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major companies in the oil and gas wells drilling services market include Baker Hughes Co, Schlumberger Ltd. , Halliburton, China Oilfield Services Ltd. , Transocean Ltd. , Helmerich & Payne, Inc. , Weatherford International plc, Nabors Industries Ltd.

New York, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oil And Gas Wells Drilling Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247573/?utm_source=GNW
, Valaris PLC, and Saipem.

The global oil and gas wells drilling services market is expected to grow from $112.66 billion in 2021 to $121.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $154.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The oil and gas wells drilling services market consists of sales of oil and gas wells drilling services by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that undertake oil and gas wells drilling services for others on a contract or fee basis.The oil and gas wells drilling services industry includes contractors specializing in spudding in, drilling in, redrilling, and directional drilling.

This market covers outsourced drilling services sold on a contract basis to oil and gas extraction companies and does not include any in-house drilling services of oil and gas extraction companies.

The main types of oil and gas wells drilling services are onshore drilling services and offshore drilling services.Onshore drilling entails driving a drilling rig deep into the earth to reach fossil fuels.

Onshore drilling services include the construction of oil and gas wells for production, exploration, and appraisal, as well as other types of wells such as vertical, deviated, and horizontal wells. The various services offered include directional drilling, non-directional drilling and the machine parts used are rigs, pipes, bits, reamers and others.

North America was the largest region in the oil and gas wells drilling services market in 2021.Middle East was the second largest region in the oil and gas wells drilling services market.

The regions covered in the oil and gas wells drilling services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rapid pace of innovation in the oil and gas exploration and drilling technologies is boosting production volumes and reducing production costs.Technological advances are allowing oil and gas wells drilling companies to enhance oil and gas recovery rates and considerably reduce production costs .

For instance, 3D seismic technology is being used to optimize exploration and drilling processes to enhance oil and gas production levels and cut down costs associated with exploration and drilling .Other areas of rapid technological advances in the oil and gas market include hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling.

Thus, advancements and innovation in exploration and drilling technologies are expected to drive the oil and gas wells drilling services market during the forecast period.

The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the oil and gas wells drilling services market in 2020 as fears over COVID-19 resulted in lower oil prices, exasperated by a price war when the members of the OPEC cartel were unable to agree on production cuts in February 2020, resulting in a decline in the dollar price of WTI Crude per barrel falling from around $50 to around $25.COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.

The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia.Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of ’lock down’ and the outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.

However, it is expected that the oil and gas wells drilling services market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy. In addition, current oil prices are uneconomic for many operators and are likely to result in lower supply in the medium term, as operators cut activity or cease trading, resulting in an upturn in prices.

Oil and gas wells drilling companies are adopting 3D visualization systems to reduce project cycle times and increase drilling accuracy.3D visualization system generates a 3D model of a wellbore and real-time drilling data to monitor and optimize drilling process. This system facilitates automatic diagnosis of drilling problems and improves and streamlines collaboration by allowing geoscientists and drilling engineers to virtually locate, see, and test drilling sites, resulting in significant cost savings of up to20% and reduction in non-productive drilling time by 20%. These systems are integrated with asset teams by means of software, thus facilitating precise and accurate placement of drill sites. For Instance, some of the major companies offering 3D visualization technology companies include eDrilling, Hexagon, Mechdyne, Landmark.

The countries covered in the oil and gas wells drilling services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247573/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Wait, There Are Americans Happy About High Gas Prices?

    Drivers in the United States and around the world are experiencing unprecedented gasoline price increases. The surge is closely tied to crude oil prices, which have risen sharply in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. With the Ukrainians remaining steadfast in the face of the Russian shelling of civilian population centers and western nations beginning to send additional military equipment and aid, there's little reason to think the conflict will end soon or that pressure on oil prices will ease.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • U.S., Europe Closing In on Deal to Cut Demand for Russian Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration and European Union are close to a deal aimed at slashing Europe’s dependence on Russian energy sources, as the U.S. and its allies seek to further isolate and punish Moscow for the Ukraine war.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • Wabtec secures another order to modernize hundreds of Norfolk Southern locomotives

    It's the third of such modernization orders in recent years from Norfolk Southern for Wabtec, which will see Wabtec modernize an additional 330 Norfolk Southern locomotives in the next few years.

  • EOG Resources Is Close to a Major Upside Breakout

    A sell-side fundamental analyst recently raised their price target for EOG Resources but as a technical analyst I am more focused on EOG as it nears a major upside breakout on the charts. Let's check it out.

  • Microsoft Affected by a Cyberattack After Nvidia and Samsung

    Microsoft confirmed that it has become the latest victim of the data extortion group Lapsus$, which claimed it had obtained source code for the Bing search engine and Cortana voice assistant. Lapsus$, which Microsoft tracks as DEV-0537, posted a partial file that the group said contained partial source code for Bing and Cortana. The group claimed on its Telegram channel that it had breached Microsoft and Okta and employee accounts of LG Electronics.

  • Resource Stocks: Be Careful What You Wish For

    Large profits in the sector might not last

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • Can I Invest My Traditional IRA's RMD in a Roth IRA?

    You can use your traditional IRA's required minimum distributions (RMDs) to contribute to a Roth IRA if you have enough—but not too much—income.

  • Ethereum (ETH) Trending After a Return to $3,000

    Following Ethereum’s return to $3,000, the next price target will be $3,500. Avoiding a return to sub-$2,900 will be key to support the recent upward trend.

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • Nvidia CEO says interested in exploring chip manufacturing with Intel

    (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp is interested in exploring using Intel Corp for manufacturing its chips, Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said on a call with reporters on Wednesday. Early last year, Intel, which was making mostly chips it designed, decided to expand its business into making chips that others design as well, called the foundry business, and has announced several multibillion-dollar projects for new manufacturing centers in the United States and Europe. Intel's shares rose as much as 2.5% following Huang's comments.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil at $150 per barrel 'is not outside the realm of possibility': energy trader

    Oil at $150 a barrel is "not outside the realm" of possibilities, says one energy analyst.

  • A GM-backed electric vehicle startup is opening an office in Palo Alto

    CEO Travis Katz has been running the business from the Bay Area since 2020. But until now its main offices have been in Detroit and Atlanta.

  • Moderna CEO: COVID-19 vaccine approval for kids under 6 expected in a 'couple months'

    Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss FDA authorization for the company's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 6, the outlook for an Omicron-specific vaccine, and the path forward for company growth after the pandemic.

  • JPMorgan Launches New Retirement Tool to Help You Generate Income

    There's more to retirement planning than just saving your money. Wealth accumulation is a vital component of a successful plan, but it's only half of the calculus. How you withdraw your hard-earned savings over the course of retirement is nearly … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Launches New Retirement Tool to Help You Generate Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US-China tech war: Will Taiwan chip engineers be key to success in the race for tech supremacy?

    The US and China may soon be locked in a recruitment battle for Taiwanese semiconductor talent as the two superpowers accelerate plans to ramp up domestic chip capacity, according to analysts and industry insiders. For China, the shortage of experienced talent is a major impediment to its goal of achieving self-sufficiency in semiconductors. A semi-official report published last November predicted that China would see a shortfall of 200,000 semiconductor experts by 2023, equal to about one in fo

  • Wall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, global finance firms eagerly catered to Russian firms, billionaires and the government. Then tanks started rolling into Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomeCitigro