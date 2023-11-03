Oil Heads for Second Weekly Drop as Israel War Still Contained

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was set for a second weekly loss as the Israel-Hamas war remained contained and clouds appeared on the demand horizon.

West Texas Intermediate was steady near $83 a barrel, after jumping 2.5% on Thursday on dollar strength and hints the Federal Reserve is done with tightening. Global benchmark Brent was near $87. Israel said its troops encircled Gaza City and that a cease-fire wasn’t on the table, even as US President Joe Biden called for a pause in the fighting to allow time to free more hostages.

Crude has mostly given up its war premium as the conflict has so far not endangered supplies from the region, the source of about a third of the world’s oil. That’s brought demand concerns back to the fore. Factory activity in China, the biggest importer, moved back into contraction last month, according to data released this week, while US fuel demand remains low and stockpiles are rising.

There are still risks the conflict could spread and affect oil markets, however. Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have launched rockets and drones at Israel, with Saudi Arabia’s military is also clashing with the militant group.

