Oil Heads for Steep Weekly Loss as Fed Sees Further Tightening
(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly loss of more than 3% after the Federal Reserve signaled that further rate hikes were needed, bruising appetite for risk, aiding the dollar, and raising the prospect of an economic slowdown.
Most Read from Bloomberg
These Are the World’s Most (and Least) Liveable Cities in 2023
Debris Found Near Titanic Wreck in Search for Missing Vessel
Modi Meets With Elon Musk and Ray Dalio as Global Money Flocks to India
West Texas Intermediate was steady below $70 a barrel after tumbling 4.2% on Thursday. In testimony this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled further monetary tightening was likely in the second half. That lifted the greenback, dimming the allure of commodities priced in the US currency.
In Asia, traders have been trying to gauge prospects for demand in China, the world’s largest crude importer. While Beijing has rolled out some stimulus to aid growth, there’s concern the moves so far may not be enough.
Oil is set for a back-to-back quarterly loss as the Fed has lifted rates and traders fret about demand. The drop has come despite production cuts from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. At present, key metrics including WTI’s prompt spread indicate ample near-term supply.
To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter direct into your inbox, click here.
--With assistance from Rob Verdonck.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Race-Based Affirmative Action Is Over. Corporate Diversity Could Be Next
Final Fantasy XVI Shows Off Square Enix’s Skill at Reinvention
The Problem With Fashion’s Sustainability Push: It Doesn’t Make Much Money
US Seizes $12 Million From Estate of Accused Statue Trafficker
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.