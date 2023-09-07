U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,454.00
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,535.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,266.25
    -16.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,857.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.54
    -0.33 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.60
    +7.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.15 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0719
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2600
    -0.0300 (-0.70%)
     

  • Vix

    14.40
    -0.05 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2495
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1410
    -0.1360 (-0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,309.25
    +580.36 (+2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.08
    +8.66 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,441.72
    +15.58 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,673.29
    -317.79 (-0.96%)
     
PROGRAMMING ALERT:

NEXT, a new series by Yahoo Finance, debuts Friday, September 8, at 10 a.m. ET

Oil Heads for Weekly Gain After OPEC+ Leaders Extend Supply Cuts

Yongchang Chin
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly gain after OPEC+ leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia extended supply cuts through year-end and US inventories declined.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate was steady near $87 a barrel, after retreating by 0.8% on Thursday as futures strayed into overbought territory. For the week, the US crude benchmark has risen by more than 1%, rallying to the highest level since November on Wednesday.

In the US, data showed nationwide crude stockpiles shrank by 6.3 million barrels to the lowest since December. Gasoline and distillate inventories also declined. The draws coincided with the strongest pace for exports since July.

Oil has rallied this quarter as the OPEC+ supply cuts boosted prices, with underlying metrics including key timespreads signaling a tighter market. Still, some banks remain cautious, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. saying crude is unlikely to see $100 a barrel this year as the demand outlook is challenging.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter direct into your inbox, click here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.