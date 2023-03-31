U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,093.50
    +13.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,119.00
    +75.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,134.75
    +52.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,786.30
    +6.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.45
    +0.08 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.30
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0918
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    -0.0150 (-0.42%)
     

  • Vix

    19.02
    -0.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2400
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2320
    +0.5430 (+0.41%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,306.74
    -13.59 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.39
    -1.85 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.43
    +56.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,069.94
    +287.01 (+1.03%)
     

Oil Heads for Weekly Surge as Iraqi Supply Disruption Continues

1
Yongchang Chin
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly surge of more than 7% as an ongoing disruption to Iraqi exports tightened the market ahead of US inflation data.

West Texas Intermediate futures were steady above $74 a barrel on Friday after closing almost 2% higher in the previous session. Iraq’s oil exports from Turkey are unlikely to resume this week, as a dispute between Baghdad and Kurdistan that’s halted around 400,000 barrels a day continues.

Oil still remains on track for a fifth monthly loss, primarily due to a banking crisis that rippled through markets earlier in the month, though the worst of the turmoil now appears over. Resilient Russian supply and strikes in France that have curbed crude demand also added to the bearishness.

Investors will be watching a read on US inflation later Friday for clues on the path forward for monetary tightening, as Federal Reserve officials continued to stress the need to lower prices. OPEC+ also meets next week, although changes to production quotas aren’t expected.

