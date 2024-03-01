Oil Hits $80 for First Time Since November as Market Tightens
(Bloomberg) -- US crude prices hit $80 for the first time in almost four months, buoyed by continued signs of strength in markets for physical barrels of oil.
Disruptions in the Red Sea and a deep freeze in the US earlier in the winter have contributed to the rally. Supply issues from the North Sea to Libya have also tightened the global market.
