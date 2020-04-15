Oil Regains Some Ground After 10% Drop While Demand Fears Linger

(Bloomberg) -- Oil clawed back some losses after tumbling 10% on Tuesday as concerns over virus-driven demand destruction overshadowed a historic deal by the world’s biggest producers slash output.

Futures added 2.4% in New York to trade near $21 a barrel. While Saudi Arabia and other Gulf producers have pledged to cut supply starting next month, they continue to flood the market, swelling global stockpiles and testing capacity limits. The world is still choking on too much oil and will run out of places to store it within a month, according to trading giant Gunvor Group Ltd.

In the U.S., industry data indicated American crude stockpiles rose by more than 13 million barrels last week, while a key timespread for New York futures moved deeper into contango, signaling an expanding physical glut.

Oil has lost around two-thirds of its value this year after the coronavirus prompted lockdowns across the world to stem its spread, vaporizing consumption for everything from crude to fuels. The International Monetary Fund estimated that global gross domestic product will shrink 3% in 2020, a signal that energy demand may remain weak longer than anticipated.

“This is a demand driven market at the moment and clearly lockdown measures across most of the world are keeping that under pressure,” said Daniel Hynes, an analyst at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Sydney. “We expect to see prices remain relatively volatile.”

West Texas Intermediate crude for May added 48 cents to $20.59 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 9:14 a.m. Singapore time. The contract has declined almost 20% in the past three sessions. Brent for June delivery gained 1.7% to $30.09 on London’s ICE Futures Europe exchange after closing 6.7% lower Tuesday.

The OPEC+ agreement to cut output has only served to avert a complete price collapse, according to Societe Generale SA. The bank forecast Brent will average $30 a barrel in the second quarter, “on the premise that post pandemic normalcy returns, OPEC+ cuts are successful,” and decent compliance.

Saudi Arabia’s crude exports so far in April stand at 9.3 million barrels a day, according to tanker-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares with 6.8 million barrels a day in the first two weeks of March. There are also at least 10 supertankers with a capacity to haul a combined 20 million barrels waiting to load at the Saudi port of Ras Tanura in the coming days.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.