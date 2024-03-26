Oil Holds Advance With OPEC+ Cutbacks and Geopolitics in Focus
(Bloomberg) -- Oil held the biggest gain in a week, with OPEC+ set to affirm its policy of production cuts amid tensions in the Middle East and Russia.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Trump Vows to Pay Fraud Trial Bond Cut by 68% to $175 Million
Trump’s Net Worth Hits $6.5 Billion, Making Him One of World’s 500 Richest People
After Exposing Realtors, Eliminate the Mortgage Interest Deduction
Boeing CEO to Step Down in Overhaul Sparked by Safety Crisis
Global benchmark Brent traded near $87 a barrel after gaining 1.6% on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate was above $82. OPEC+ delegates weren’t seeing a need to change supply policy at a review meeting next week, with quotas in place until June proving effective. In the Middle East, meanwhile, the Houthis renewed threats against Saudi Arabia if it supported US strikes.
Crude is headed for a surge of almost 13% this quarter after breaking out of a tight range that dominated the year’s opening weeks. Attacks by Ukraine on Russian refineries have aided gains, together with signs of strength in some product markets including gasoline. The positive overall market outlook has spurred hedge funds to increase their bullish bets on Brent.
Signs of a shift in monetary policy have also supported the mood. The US Federal Reserve has signaled a willingness to cut interest rates later this year, buoying appetite for risk assets.
Technicals are positive, too, with Brent’s moving averages close to forming a golden cross, a bullish pattern. That’s when an asset’s 50-day moving average exceeds the corresponding 200-day figure. Its last formation in August preceded Brent surging by more than $10 a barrel to above $95.
To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Hong Kong’s Elderly Increasingly Opt to Retire in Mainland China
Weight-Loss-Drug Users Pay Up for Help Ditching the Pricey Meds
Magnificent Seven? It’s More Like the Blazing Two and Tepid Five
Wall Street and Silicon Valley Elites Are Warming Up to Trump
Business Schools Still Lag on Diversity, Despite Stated Goals
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.