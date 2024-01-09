Oil Holds Advance on Signs US Inventories Are Still Shrinking

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after rising more than 2% on Tuesday on signs US stockpiles continued to contract, and as an official forecast pointed to a narrow global deficit this year.

West Texas Intermediate traded above $72 a barrel, while Brent was near $78. The American Petroleum Institute said nationwide inventories fell by 5.2 million barrels last week, with levels at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub also down. Worldwide demand will outrun supply by 120,000 barrels a day in 2024, the Energy Information Administration said.

Crude has seesawed since the start of the year — rising and falling on alternate days — as traders attempt to gauge the outlook for the coming quarters. The market has been supported by OPEC+ supply cuts, tensions in the Middle East, and outages in Libya, but a deep reduction in official prices by Saudi Arabia has suggested weakness.

US nationwide crude inventories have dropped for four of the past five weeks, and the EIA will update the tally later Wednesday. Stockpiles declined by 4.1% last month, the biggest drop since June 2021.

