Oil Holds Decline as China Concerns Escalate and Dollar Advances

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held a loss as concerns around the health of the Chinese economy gained traction and the dollar strengthened.

West Texas Intermediate was little changed above $82 a barrel after easing 0.8% on Monday as the greenback rose for a third day. Crude’s drop followed a run of seven weekly gains, its longest winning stretch since mid-2022. A stronger US currency makes commodities less attractive for importers.

Investor concern about China is increasing as the nation’s property crisis drags on and one of its largest private-wealth managers missed payments. Ahead of industrial-production figures due later Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called China’s economic woes a “risk factor” for the US.

Oil’s pause follows a surge since late June as OPEC+ kingpins Saudi Arabia and Russia cut supplies, tightening the physical market and helping to drain inventories. The International Energy Agency estimates global demand has been running at a record pace, aided in part by Chinese petrochemical activity.

The US and UK, meanwhile, both posted warnings of an increased risk to commercial shipping near Iran’s waters in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for oil transit. Iran has seized a number of tankers over recent months.

