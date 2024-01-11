Oil Holds Decline After US Stockpiles Post Unexpected Increase

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held a decline after an unexpected increase in US stockpiles, overshadowing growing geopolitical risks in the Middle East.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Global benchmark Brent traded near $77 a barrel after falling by 1% on Wednesday, with West Texas Intermediate below $72. The Energy Information Administration reported that crude holdings swelled by 1.3 million barrels last week as exports fell and refineries processed less crude oil. The American Petroleum Institute had flagged a drawdown instead.

In the Middle East, meanwhile, tensions continued to ratchet higher as the US and its allies weigh options for retaliating against Yemen-based Houthi militants for attacks on Red Sea shipping. The assaults have reduced the number of tankers carrying crude and petroleum products through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait by about a third from a year ago, according to data from Vortexa Ltd.

Crude has struggled to find a clear direction so far this year, swinging between daily gains and losses, as traders attempt to gauge the outlook. The market will be relatively balanced in 2024 as demand growth struggles to keep pace with new supply from outside OPEC, according to Vitol Group.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.