Oil Holds Deep Slump on Weak Demand Signals Ahead of OPEC+ Meet

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held its biggest decline in four weeks on signs of weaker demand and sufficient supply ahead of an upcoming OPEC+ meeting.

West Texas Intermediate futures traded below $70 a barrel after settling 4.4% lower Tuesday from Friday’s close. Persistent concerns over China’s economic recovery following the end of Covid Zero continues to weigh on the outlook for demand from the world’s biggest crude importer. Signs of ample supply are being reflected in WTI and Brent futures contracts.

Oil is down 13% this year as China’s lackluster economic recovery and tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on the demand outlook. More recently, concerns around the US debt ceiling have added to bearish sentiment, although there are signs of a possible resolution.

“Markets are worried that China’s commodity demand is weakening more quickly than anticipated,” said Vivek Dhar, director of mining and energy commodities research at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “Oil futures fell sharply overnight on demand concerns as well as views that OPEC+ may not look to cut oil production next week.”

OPEC+ is set to meet in Vienna over the weekend to discuss the group’s production policy, and market watchers expect the coalition to keep supply unchanged. However, Saudi Arabia last week signaled that the alliance is prepared to consider further action by challenging speculators.

