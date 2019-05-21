Oil Dips as Trade Standoff Muddies Outlook for Economic Growth

(Bloomberg) -- Oil dipped lower amid warnings that the U.S.-China trade dispute may take an increasing toll on the global economy, despite new threats to crude supplies.

Futures fell as much as 0.6% in New York on Tuesday, wiping away the previous day’s gains. Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said the trade standoff is adding a downside risk to the central bank’s forecasts, while the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Tuesday downgraded its projection for global growth.

China, meanwhile, promised “unwavering" resistance to U.S. pressure, after Washington blacklisted Huawei Technologies Co.

Oil has traded in a narrow band around $62 a barrel this month, as investor anticipation that OPEC and its allies may extend supply curbs has given the market some upward momentum. But rising crude stockpiles in the U.S. and the breakdown in trade relations between the world’s two biggest economies has kept any rally in check.

“Given the fact that the macro environment isn’t looking spectacular, oil is doing relatively well," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at Toronto’s TD Securities. “It’s very much marching to its own drumbeat here, with the supply side being supportive in the face of less risk appetite."

West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery, which expires Tuesday, fell 12 cents to $62.98 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 12:52 p.m. local time. The more actively traded July contract was down 14 cents to $63.07.

Brent for July settlement fell 11 cents to $71.86 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The first-month contract is trading at a strong premium to the second, a structure known as backwardation that’s an indicator of tight supply. The global crude benchmark traded at a $8.79 premium to WTI for the same month.

Mideast Tension

In the latest flareup in the Middle East in recent days, rebels backed by Iran said they’d attacked an airport in southern Saudi Arabia, further stoking tensions between the two regional powers. Libya’s national oil company said two of its facilities were targeted this week amid continued fighting in that OPEC nation.

Over the weekend, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih urged the producer coalition to “stay the course” on output limits into the second half of 2019. Al-Falih said the kingdom “isn’t fooled” by crude prices and believes the market is still fragile. While suggesting he is open to relaxing the cuts, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said his country would still comply with any agreed output limit until year-end.

“OPEC+ is staying on the sidelines for now, reluctant to add significant volumes to markets so long as overall measures of inventories remain apparently adequate,” Citigroup Inc. analysts including Ed Morse wrote in a report. The bank is “cautiously optimistic a trade war today will result in at least an interim trade deal this year” between the U.S. and China.

