Oil Holds Five-Day Slide as Global Outlook Darkens Despite OPEC+

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held a five-day run of losses that drove prices to the lowest level since June on signs that global supplies are eclipsing demand despite plans by OPEC+ to rein in its production into 2024.

West Texas Intermediate traded below $70 a barrel, after collapsing by more than 4% on Wednesday as the US marker capped its longest losing run since February. Global benchmark Brent was above $74. Official US data showed another build in crude inventories at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, while a measure of gasoline demand softened. Separately, widely watched market timespreads indicate ample near-term supplies.

Crude’s rout — which helped drag an overall commodity gauge to the lowest since 2021 — has come despite a deal forged last week by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to deepen output cuts. Futures have dropped by about a quarter from a peak in September on concern that increased production from outside the group will outstrip demand, while there’s speculation OPEC+ members themselves may not fully adhere to the curbs.

A procession of OPEC+ members have made the case that their latest agreement will stick and could be extended. Saudi Arabia delivered that message at the start of this week, followed by similar remarks from Russia. While Algeria and Kuwait have added their voices to the chorus, crude remains under pressure.

