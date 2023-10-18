Oil Holds Gain After Iran Calls for Crude Embargo Against Israel

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied near a two-week high as tensions persisted in the Middle East and holdings at the biggest US storage hub hit a nine-year low.

West Texas Intermediate held above $88 a barrel after rallying 1.9% on Wednesday to close at the highest since Oct. 3. Iran called for an oil embargo against Israel as it ramps up pressure against Hamas in Gaza and threatens a ground invasion. US President Joe Biden plans an Oval Office address on the crisis on Thursday amid a drive to prevent the conflict from escalating.

Holdings of crude at Cushing, Oklahoma — the delivery point for WTI — have dropped to the lowest since 2014, highlighting tightness in the global market after OPEC+ leaders imposed deep supply cuts.

Oil has been highly volatile since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union. There are concerns that an offensive by Israel would draw in Iranian-backed Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and, potentially, Tehran itself. The Middle East supplies about a third of the world’s crude.

“The window for a diplomatic off-ramp to avert a wider war in the Middle East appears to be closing,” RBC Capital Markets LLC analysts including Helima Croft said in a note. “A regional crisis appears the most likely outcome, especially with Israel still seemingly committed to a ground offensive to crush Hamas.”

Outside the Middle East, the US has suspended some sanctions on Venezuelan oil and other commodities in response to the signing of an electoral roadmap agreement between the government of President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition.

