Oil Holds Gain as US and UK Launch Fresh Strikes Against Houthis

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains after the US and UK made a fresh round of strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, fanning tensions in the Middle East and offsetting concerns global supplies remain ample.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded near $75 a barrel after rallying by more than 2% on Monday, while Brent was just above $80. US and UK forces launched their latest attacks against eight Houthi targets in an effort to prevent the group from attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Crude ended higher in the week’s opening session after reports of Ukrainian drone attacks against oil facilities on Russia’s Baltic coast, opening up a new front in the countries’ conflict almost two years after Moscow’s invasion.

Crude has struggled to set a clear direction this year despite the multiple geopolitical tensions. Oil’s gains have been offset by indications of abundant output, with the International Energy Agency forecasting ample supplies. In addition, Libya restarted flows from its largest field after a three-week disruption, and US processors are recovering from a freeze that hurt operations.

