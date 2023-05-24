Oil Holds Gains as US Stockpile Draw Counters Debt-Deal Tensions

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held a three-day gain after a big draw in US stockpiles and stark warning from Saudi Arabia aimed at short-sellers, with crude finding support even as tensions over the US debt-ceiling impasse rattled markets.

West Texas Intermediate traded above $74 a barrel after rallying by nearly 4% over the prior three days. Nationwide crude stockpiles in the US plunged by more than 12 million barrels last week, the biggest draw in six months. That augmented bullishness in the market after Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told speculators earlier this week to “watch out.”

Still, there’s persistent concern about the negotiations to raise the US federal debt limit. Adding to the tension, Fitch Ratings said it may downgrade US credit ratings to reflect the worsening political partisanship that’s preventing a deal.

Crude is still down more than 7% for the year as lackluster growth from China and tighter monetary policy from the US combined to weigh on prices. Federal Reserve officials are leaning toward pausing rate hikes in June, though they also signaled they’re not yet ready to end their fight against inflation.

Traders are also looking ahead to a meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies early next month. Despite the threat against short-sellers from Riyadh this week, traders and analysts broadly think Saudi Arabia and its partners will probably opt to keep output levels unchanged.

