Oil Moves Higher as Asian Equities Gain, US Inventories Decline

(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced, tracking gains in wider Asian equity markets, as US crude inventories declined and the Federal Reserve raised rates to a 22-year high.

West Texas Intermediate traded above $79 a barrel, after slipping 1.1% on Wednesday, as benchmark stock indexes in Hong Kong and Australia rose. Nationwide crude stockpiles fell by 600,000 barrels last week, and inventories at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, dropped to the lowest since May. Meanwhile, the Fed raised interest rates for the 11th time since March 2022, and signaled further increases were still possible.

Saudi Arabia is expected to extend its 1 million barrel a day oil supply cut into September as it seeks to foster a tentative recovery in prices, according to a Bloomberg survey. With Russia also curbing output, banks including Standard Chartered Plc are anticipating a deepening shortfall in the coming months.

The tightening supply outlook, along with signs that top importer China may move to stimulate its economy further, has helped crude rally over the previous few weeks. Hawkish monetary policy in the US and Europe and lackluster growth in China had weighed on prices earlier in the year.

