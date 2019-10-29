Oil Eases Losses as Equities Rise and Dollar Declines

(Bloomberg) -- Oil eased losses as the S&P 500 Index rose, the U.S. dollar declined and Saudi Arabia reportedly signaled support for trimming production further.

Futures in New York traded little changed after dropping as much as 2.2% on Tuesday. Crude followed equities higher while a weaker greenback boosted the appeal of dollar-denominated commodities. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz said his country is ready to deepen production curbs it agreed to with other global producers, according to Nigerian Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva.

“We did catch a bit off equities because it serves as a demand indicator,” said Bob Yawger, futures division director at Mizuho Securities in New York. “If S&P and the economy is doing good enough, so will crude oil.”

Although crude is heading for its best month since June -- nearing a technical barrier in its 200-day moving average -- it’s fallen 16% since late April as the trade war weighs on demand and American production booms. Saudi Arabia is leading the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other top producers like Russia into a collective production cut extending through the end of March.

“We’ll need to wait until closer to the next OPEC+ meeting to really know the lay of the land instead of relying on preemptive headlines,” said Michael Loewen, director of commodities strategy at Scotiabank in Toronto.

West Texas Intermediate for December delivery traded down 2 cents to $55.79 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 12:53 p.m. local time. Brent for December settlement rose 33 cents to $61.90 on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. The global benchmark crude was at a $6.07 premium to WTI.

Crude inventories at the key Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub rose by 1.5 million barrels last week, according to data provider Genscape. If confirmed by government figures on Wednesday, that would be a fourth straight week of gains at the U.S. hub.

--With assistance from Alex Longley.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jacquelyn Melinek in New York at jmelinek@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Marino at dmarino4@bloomberg.net, Catherine Traywick, Carlos Caminada

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.