Oil Holds Biggest Loss in 4 Years as Trump Threatens New Tariffs

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held the steepest one-day drop in more than four years as the U.S.-China trade dispute deepened after President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on Beijing, stoking concerns of an economic slowdown.

While futures in New York edged higher early Friday, prices are still far from recovering the 7.9% slump on Thursday, the most since February 2015. In a tweet bemoaning the lack of progress in trade talks, Trump said 10% levies will be imposed Sept. 1 on $300 billion in Chinese goods. The threat compounded fears about declining American manufacturing activity after the Federal Reserve dashed prospects for serial interest-rate cuts to juice growth.

Oil is heading for a weekly decline after a muted July as demand concerns due to the escalating trade spat eclipse fears crude flows from the Middle East will be disrupted. Negotiators from the U.S. and China concluded a new round of trade talks in Shanghai on Wednesday with little evidence of a breakthrough. OPEC’s output slid last month to the lowest level in five years as U.S. sanctions on Iran crimped exports from the Persian Gulf nation.

“A U.S.‑China trade deal looks further away than ever,” Tobin Gorey, an analyst with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note. “The move, and China’s potential tit for this U.S. tat, has finished eroding a thin layer of optimism that a trade deal getting closer. The macro implication is slower global growth.”

West Texas Intermediate oil for September delivery added 55 cents, or 1%, to $54.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 8:40 a.m. Singapore time. The contract slumped $4.63 on Thursday and are down 3% this week.

Brent for October settlement gained 71 cents to $61.21 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe Exchange. Front-month prices are down 3.6% this week. The benchmark global crude traded at a premium of $6.65 to WTI for the same month.

