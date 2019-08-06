Oil Extends Losses as U.S.-China Relations Deteriorate Further

(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses as the U.S. labeled China a currency manipulator, escalating the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies and sparking a sell-off in risk assets.

Futures in New York fell as much as 1.8% after declining 1.7% on Monday. The U.S. Treasury Department made the determination after Beijing allowed the yuan to weaken to the lowest level in more than a decade, while President Donald Trump called the move a “major violation.” Brent crude dropped below $60 a barrel for the first time in almost two months and more than $700 billion was wiped from the value of U.S. equities.

Oil has lost more than 7% so far this month as deteriorating U.S.-China relations dents the outlook for global demand, eclipsing the threat of supply disruptions from the Middle East. Iran could step up its operations against tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important oil chokepoint, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said in Tehran on Monday.

“Global markets are likely to continue to see pressure as sentiment has been badly damaged with the recent escalation in the U.S.-China trade war,” Ed Moya, chief market strategist at Oanda Corp., said in a note. “Oil prices can’t shake off falling demand concerns.”

West Texas Intermediate oil for September delivery fell 47 cents, or 0.9%, to $54.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 8:31 a.m. Singapore time after dropping 97 cents earlier. The contract decreased 97 cents to close at $54.69 on Monday.

Brent for October settlement lost 40 cents, or 0.7%, to $59.41 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. It slumped $2.08 to $59.81 on Monday, the lowest since mid-January. The contract traded at a premium of $5.30 to WTI for the same month.

