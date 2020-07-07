Oil Holds Near $41 With U.S. Crude Inventories Seen Shrinking

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held near $41 a barrel before U.S. government data that’s forecast to show nationwide crude stockpiles declined, while rising coronavirus infections raised concerns of extended lockdowns.

U.S. crude inventories are expected to drop for a second week, according to a Bloomberg survey, while gasoline supplies are seen rising by 1 million barrels. Official data is due Wednesday with industry figures expected later Tuesday. Meanwhile, rising virus cases have forced major fuel-consuming states including California, Florida and Texas to reimpose stricter controls.

Oil’s recovery from its plunge below zero in April appears to have hit a wall with surging infections across major economies raising doubts about a swift demand rebound. Unprecedented supply cuts by OPEC and its allies that have supported prices so far are set to end this month and producers are yet to decide on whether to extend their curbs.

The pace of new virus infections from Tokyo to Iran and Australia is raising concerns about a fresh virus wave, while U.S. cases approached the 3 million mark. Gasoline consumption in the U.S. during the Independence Day holiday -- usually a high point for demand -- was more than 22% below last year’s levels, according to GasBuddy.

Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco lifted pricing for all of its crudes to Asia by $1 a barrel even as refiners struggle to make profits. Aramco also raised pricing to the U.S., where it’s reining in shipments, for a fourth month.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.