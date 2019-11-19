Oil Holds Near Lows as U.S. Supplies Swell, Trade Talks Stutter

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held near its lowest in more than two weeks after a report showed American crude stockpiles rose strongly in the past week, and as U.S.-China trade talks stall.

Futures in New York were up 0.1%, after dropping 3.3% on Tuesday -- the biggest decline since Sept. 30. The American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. crude stockpiles increased by 5.95 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. Official government numbers are due on Wednesday.

Markets are also being pressured by the impasse in trade discussions between the U.S. and China. Meanwhile, Russia is unlikely to agree to deepen output cuts, it could extend existing curbs to support Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported.

