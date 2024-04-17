Oil Holds Sharp Drop After US Stockpiles Expand to 10-Month High
(Bloomberg) -- Oil held the largest decline in three months after US nationwide crude stockpiles hit the highest level since June.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Dubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens Flooding
Tesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay Again
Red Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor Costs
Bankers Hit With Millions in Breakup Fees for Ditching New Jobs
China Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on Israel
West Texas Intermediate traded below $83 a barrel after declining by more than 3% on Wednesday, while global benchmark Brent was above $87. US crude inventories rose by 2.7 million barrels last week, while gauges of fuel demand declined. The weak US data overshadowed the impact of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as traders await Israel’s response to Iran’s recent attack.
In addition, US sanctions are in focus. President Joe Biden’s administration has reimposed restrictions on Venezuelan oil, ending a six-month reprieve in a move that may hamper flows from the South American nation.
Oil remains higher year to date as geopolitical risks in Russia and the Middle East, as well as supply cuts from OPEC+, aided prices. At present, there’s a premium of between $5 and $10 a barrel baked in, but without fresh escalation, prices may fall, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s head of oil research Daan Struyven said on Bloomberg Television.
To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Aging Copper Mines Are Turning Into Money Pits Despite Demand
Amazon Expands Sales of Its Cashierless Tech, While Scaling Back Itself
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.