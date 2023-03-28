U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,013.25
    +6.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,674.00
    +43.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,817.25
    +28.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.30
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.76
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.40
    +7.60 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0818
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    +0.1480 (+4.38%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    -1.14 (-5.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2312
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7430
    -0.8120 (-0.62%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,914.25
    -1,055.96 (-3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.59
    -17.86 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.77
    +66.32 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,510.54
    +33.67 (+0.12%)
     

Oil Holds Surge as Supply Disruption Adds to Market Optimism

2
Ben Sharples
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held the biggest daily rally since October as a disruption to supply from Turkey added to easing concerns over the banking crisis.

West Texas Intermediate futures traded near $73 a barrel after jumping more than 5% on Monday. A legal dispute between Iraq, its semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan and Turkey have halted around 400,000 barrels a day of exports from Ceyhan port, tightening the market. That’s coincided with optimism that the worst of the recent banking turmoil may be over.

Oil remains on track for a fifth monthly decline as concerns over a potential US recession and resilient Russian energy flows weighed on prices. Most market watchers are still betting that China’s recovery will accelerate and boost prices later this year, with a top Chinese producer forecasting a surge in demand.

Investors will be watching comments from several Federal Reserve officials and a key measure of US inflation this week for clues on the path forward for monetary policy. Interest-rate hikes have added to bearish sentiment.

  • Saudi Aramco Deepens China Push With $3.6 Billion Refinery Deal

  • Russia’s Diesel Exports Heading for Record Despite EU Sanctions

  • Morgan Stanley Hires Citi’s Ahmed to Join Commodities Group

