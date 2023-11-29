Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,562.75
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,575.00
    +87.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,049.00
    +25.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,805.60
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.57
    -0.29 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    2,066.20
    -0.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.40
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0978
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2710
    -0.0650 (-1.50%)
     

  • Vix

    12.98
    +0.29 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2695
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1100
    +0.0560 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,782.94
    -263.29 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    780.03
    -5.47 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.46
    -31.78 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,236.43
    -84.79 (-0.25%)
     

Oil Holds Two-Day Advance Ahead of High-Stakes OPEC+ Meeting

2
Yongchang Chin
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a two-day advance as traders count down to a key meeting that may see OPEC+ extend or deepen production cuts.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate traded below $78 a barrel, after rising 4% over the previous two sessions. Global benchmark Brent was above $83. OPEC+ heavyweight Saudi Arabia is pressing fellow members to join it in restraining output to stave off a renewed oil surplus next year, but is facing pushback from nations including Angola and Nigeria before a virtual meeting later Thursday.

A deeper collective cutback of 1 million barrels a day or more may be considered, delegates said. The absence of group-wide reductions may spur more weakness in oil prices — after a 14% drop over the past two months — amid plentiful supplies from outside the producer group, including record exports from the US.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Eurasia Group were among the latest to flag looser supply-demand balances, after the International Energy Agency said earlier this month the market would flip back into a surplus next year.

In the US, crude stockpiles rose for a sixth week to the highest levels since July, Energy Information Administration data showed. Exports of crude and products rose to a record of almost 4.5 million barrels a day last week, it said. The American Petroleum Institute had earlier forecast a drop in nationwide inventories.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement