Oil Holds Two-Day Advance Ahead of High-Stakes OPEC+ Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a two-day advance as traders count down to a key meeting that may see OPEC+ extend or deepen production cuts.

West Texas Intermediate traded below $78 a barrel, after rising 4% over the previous two sessions. Global benchmark Brent was above $83. OPEC+ heavyweight Saudi Arabia is pressing fellow members to join it in restraining output to stave off a renewed oil surplus next year, but is facing pushback from nations including Angola and Nigeria before a virtual meeting later Thursday.

A deeper collective cutback of 1 million barrels a day or more may be considered, delegates said. The absence of group-wide reductions may spur more weakness in oil prices — after a 14% drop over the past two months — amid plentiful supplies from outside the producer group, including record exports from the US.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Eurasia Group were among the latest to flag looser supply-demand balances, after the International Energy Agency said earlier this month the market would flip back into a surplus next year.

In the US, crude stockpiles rose for a sixth week to the highest levels since July, Energy Information Administration data showed. Exports of crude and products rose to a record of almost 4.5 million barrels a day last week, it said. The American Petroleum Institute had earlier forecast a drop in nationwide inventories.

