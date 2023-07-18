Oil Holds Two-Day Drop as China Angst Offsets Russia Export Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied in Asia — after dropping almost 4% over the previous two sessions — as concerns over the state of China’s economy were offset by Russia’s plans to cut crude exports.

West Texas Intermediate traded near $74 a barrel, after falling by 1.7% on Monday as a major Libyan oil field came back online and China’s second-quarter growth figures missed expectations. That led several Wall Street banks to slash their growth forecasts for the biggest crude importer, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to warn of the risk of global ripple effects.

Russia will reduce its third-quarter crude export plans by 2.1 million tons, corresponding to its pledge to reduce overseas shipments by 500,000 barrels a day in August, the country’s Energy Ministry said. With Russian oil becoming more expensive, buyers like India are now considering boosting purchases from traditional sources in the Middle East instead.

The slump in global crude prices over the last couple of day comes after a rally since late June that’s been driven by signs the market is tightening following production cutbacks by OPEC+ heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Russia. Crude is still down for the year as China’s lackluster recovery and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hiking cycle weigh on demand.

