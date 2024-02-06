Oil Holds Two-Day Gain as Red Sea Risk Offset by US Stockpiles

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady after a two-day gain with the markets weighing geopolitical risk in the Middle East against a report showing stockpiles expanding in the US.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate traded above $73 a barrel after climbing 1.4% over the previous two sessions, while global benchmark Brent closed near $79 on Tuesday. The Houthis said they targeted two ships in the southern Red Sea, the latest in a string of attacks that has forced a major re-routing of global trade. The US has vowed more strikes against Iranian forces and their proxies.

The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute said US nationwide crude inventories grew by 674,000 barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. Stockpiles of gasoline also expanded, as did holdings at the Cushing oil storage hub. The Energy Information Administration will release official figures later on Wednesday.

Crude is only slightly higher than it was at the start of the year, with the Middle East war premium and rising transport costs being largely canceled out by a shaky macroeconomic outlook and strong supply. That’s belying a boom in oil derivatives, however, with aggregate open interest across the main futures contracts rising to the highest since March 2022.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.