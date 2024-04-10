Oil Holds Two-Day Loss as Report Points to Rising US Inventories
(Bloomberg) -- Oil held a two-day decline after an industry report pointed to a gain in US crude stockpiles, although simmering tensions in the Middle East and ongoing OPEC+ curbs are expected to cap losses.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Iran’s Better, Stealthier Drones Are Remaking Global Warfare
Ukraine Says It’s Behind Blaze on Russian Warship in Baltic Sea
S&P 500 Stages Late-Day Rebound With CPI in Focus: Markets Wrap
West Texas Intermediate was steady above $85 a barrel after closing 1.4% lower on Tuesday. Brent traded near $89. The American Petroleum Institute reported crude inventories rose by 3.03 million barrels last week, according to Oilprice.com. Official government figures are due later Wednesday.
Oil is still up 19% this year as OPEC+ cuts supply and geopolitical tensions across the Middle East present bullish tailwinds. Investors will get a broader snapshot of the market including an outlook for demand when OPEC and the International Energy Agency release monthly reports this week.
The API also reported a modest gain in Cushing inventories, but a decline in gasoline supplies. If the Energy Information Administration confirms the increase in overall crude stockpiles, it will be a third weekly expansion.
To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.
--With assistance from Yongchang Chin.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
How Bluey Became a $2 Billion Smash Hit—With an Uncertain Future
Everyone Is Rich, No One Is Happy. The Pro Golf Drama Is Back
Power Bills Will Keep Rising Even After the Fed Tames Inflation
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.