Oil Drops After Two-Day Surge as China Data Clouds the Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as macro-economic data from China highlighted concerns about the nation’s recovery and energy demand this year, eroding a two-day surge that was supported by reduced supplies from Canada.

West Texas Intermediate declined below $73 a barrel after rallying by almost 7% over the prior two sessions. Trade data showed that China’s overall export growth slowed in April while imports plummeted, adding to pressures on a recovery that’s being called into question. Still, crude imports remained higher year-to-date, although refinery maintenance weighed on April volumes.

Traders will also get insights from the US later on Tuesday as the Energy Information Administration releases its short-term market outlook.

Crude has retreated by about 9% this year, with futures whipsawed by the push and pull of the Federal Reserve’s monetary-tightening campaign, concerns that the US economy may soon slip into a recession, and countervailing hopes for a resurgence in Chinese demand after Beijing abandoned Covid Zero. The decline in prices has come despite a surprise production cut by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia.

In Canada, at least 234,000 barrels a day of oil and gas production has been curtailed by the wildfires that have broken out across Alberta. The region is also a major center for light oil production, and the disruptions have sent prices for some local grades of crude surging.

“Supply concerns were raised due to the wildfires in Alberta having prompted the evacuation of residents and shut down the oil-pipeline system,” said Charu Chanana, market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets Pte. in Singapore.

