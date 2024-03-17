Oil Holds Weekly Advance After More Russian Refineries Attacked
(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after its biggest weekly advance in a month as Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries heightened geopolitical risks.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Putin Warns Russia Won’t Be Stopped After Record Election Win
Saudi Wealth Fund Said to Be in Talks to Buy National Airline
Apple Without AI Looks More Like Coca-Cola Than High-Growth Tech
Boeing’s Pain Spreads to Travelers as Airlines Cut Back on Plans
Global benchmark Brent traded above $85 a barrel after gaining 4% last week, while West Texas Intermediate was near $81. Drone strikes over the weekend hit multiple plants, some of them deep within the country’s territory. The attacks came as Vladimir Putin swept to a record victory in a presidential election.
Crude has broken out of its tight trading range that dominated the opening months of the year, with prices hitting the highest since November. The advance has been helped by OPEC+ cutbacks to production, and predictions for a global deficit this year. Headwinds, however, remain amid a shaky demand outlook in top importer China and persistent inflation in the US, which is muddying the path ahead for monetary policy.
To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
An Influential Economics Forum Has a Troubling Surplus of Trolls
Dollar’s Superpower Status at Risk From Turmoil at Home and Abroad
Gold-Medalist Coders Build an AI That Can Do Their Job for Them
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.