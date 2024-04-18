Oil inches up after U.S. reimposes Venezuela oil sanctions

El Palito refinery of the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, in Puerto Cabello·Reuters
Katya Golubkova
2 min read
0

By Katya Golubkova

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in early trade on Thursday, slightly paring the previous session's losses after the United States said it would reinstate oil sanctions Venezuela, while the European Union talked of fresh curbs on Iran.

Brent futures were up 10 cents, or 0.11%, at $87.39 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures traded 2 cents higher at $82.71 a barrel at 0053 GMT. The two benchmarks slid 3% in the previous session on demand worries.

The U.S. said it would not renew a license set to expire on Thursday that had broadly eased Venezuela oil sanctions, moving to reimpose punitive measures in response to President Nicolas Maduro's failure to meet his election commitments.

"Ongoing risks to supply should help support commodity markets, despite easing tensions in the Middle East," ANZ Research said in a note. "An improvement in risk appetite saw some buying return to the commodity sector."

Venezuela exported 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter, of which 165,000 bpd were destined for the United States, ANZ Research said, adding that as volumes are moderate, the impact is likely to be 'small'.

Uncertainty remained over how Israel might retaliate against Iran after Tehran's missile and drone attack on Israel. Looking to prevent a wider conflict, European Union leaders decided on Wednesday to step up sanctions against Iran.

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on long-expected aid packages for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific on Saturday to provide over $95 billion in security assistance, including $61 billion to address the conflict in Ukraine.

Keeping a lid on the oil market, a Federal Reserve survey showed on Wednesday that U.S. economic activity expanded slightly from late February through early April and firms signalled they expect inflation pressures to hold steady. That continued recent trends that have kept the central bank from being able to cut interest rates.

According to JP Morgan estimates, worldwide oil consumption so far in April has averaged 101 million bpd, or 200,000 bpd below its own forecast.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Powell says taking 'longer than expected' for inflation to reach Fed's 2% target

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that it will likely take longer to cut rates, saying it will take 'longer than expected' to achieve the confidence needed to get inflation down to the central bank’s 2% target.

  • Bitcoin Price Retreats. Is The Halving Already Priced In?

    The bitcoin halving is expected to take place between April 18 and 20. Here's what you need to know for the quadrennial event.

  • India’s Reliance Tries to Sell US Oil as Russian Flows Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for theIndia Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Eyes 5% Before Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapIMF Steps Up Its Warning to US Over Spending and Ballooning DebtIran’s Con

  • US economic activity expanded slightly in recent weeks, Fed says

    The U.S. central bank released its latest snapshot on the health of the economy a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell ditched previous guidance on when its benchmark interest rate may be cut and instead said monetary policy needs to be restrictive for longer due to a string of stronger-than-expected inflation readings. "Overall economic activity expanded slightly ... Ten out of twelve Districts experienced either slight or modest economic growth," the Fed said in the survey known as the "Beige Book," which polled business contacts across the central bank's 12 districts through April 8. "The economic outlook among contacts was cautiously optimistic, on balance."

  • S.Korea market watchdog urges companies to listen carefully to shareholders

    South Korea's financial watchdog chief said on Thursday companies should pay more attention to shareholder voices, as the government seeks to boost the domestic stock market by bringing in reforms to encourage higher shareholder returns. "I ask that companies listen carefully to shareholder voices and actively communicate with shareholders on their reasonable demands," said Lee Bok-hyun, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service. "I ask companies to actively share with shareholders as they continue to make efforts to improve shareholder value and build a sound governance structure," Lee said in a meeting with activist funds, representatives of listed companies and market experts.

  • Walmart-Backed Ibotta, Holders Raise $577 Million in IPO Priced Above Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Ibotta Inc., a digital marketing software firm that counts Walmart Inc. as a backer, and a group of shareholders raised about $577.3 million in an initial public offering priced above a marketed range.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsElon Wants His Money BackBankers Hit With Millions in Breakup Fees for D

  • What went wrong with US inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- This was supposed to be the year that US inflation rode the last mile down to 2%, letting the Federal Reserve steadily reduce interest rates from a two-decade high. Now those expectations have been dashed.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsBankers Hit With Millions in Breakup Fees for Ditching New JobsChina

  • Biden gets Trumpy on trade

    Biden is borrowing a Trump tactic by proposing new tariffs on a few Chinese imports. But it's far from the Full Trump.

  • Investors increasingly expect 'no landing' for US economy

    Thirty-six percent of respondents to Bank of America's Global Fund Manager's Survey said they believe the most likely outcome for the global economy is a "no landing," up from 23% a month ago.

  • Fed to cut US rates 'at some point,' but no hurry, Mester says

    Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Wednesday she expects price pressures to ease further this year, allowing the Fed to reduce borrowing costs, but only when it is "pretty confident" inflation is heading sustainably to its 2% goal. "At some point, as we get more confidence, we will start to normalize policy back to a less restrictive stance, but we don't have to do that in a hurry," Mester said. Inflation so far this year has run higher than expected, she said, with the personal consumption expenditures price index running at 2.5%, and core PCE - which the Fed uses to gauge where inflation is heading - at near 3% over the last six months on an annualized basis.