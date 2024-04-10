Advertisement
Oil India contains leak at well in Assam state

Reuters
·1 min read

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Oil India said on Wednesday it had contained an overnight leak at a crude oil well in the eastern state of Assam.

Gas and crude oil spread out to nearby areas located within about 100 metres of the site in the Tinsukia District of Assam, the company said in an exchange filing.An on-site team was formed to immediately assess the affected areas, the company said.

Oil India did not provide any details on the extent of oil and gas that spilled due to the leakage or if any personnel were affected.

Oil India, which operates exploration and production assets mostly in the northeastern part of the country, said that it was taking measures to clean the site. Shares of the company closed up 0.34% on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

