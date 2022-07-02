Oil Industry Produced Water Treatment Firm Messaben Completes Two New Acquisitions and Opening of Satellite Offices

Search to Find Houston, TX Location for Main Headquarters Has Begun.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2022 / Messaben, Corp. (Messaben), (OTC PINK:MSBN) a company focused on creating sustainable solutions by recycling produced frack flow back and waste water for primarily the energy and oil and gas sectors, in addition to multiple other industries, today announces that have entered into a 100% acquisition agreement with THEMARK CORPORATION LLC ("TMC") and its subsidiary RECYCLEAN CONSULTANCY SERVICES INC ("RECYCLEAN") registered in TEXAS, USA. Both companies specialize in environmentally innovative electrochemical process designs of chemical engineering solutions. The full acquisition of TMC & RECYCLEAN increases Messaben's capability for water reuse. This allows them to reduce and/or eliminate the discharge of untreated effluent in water bodies which can lead to eutrophication, human health risks, and can also contributes significantly to Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions.

"The combination of TMC & RECYCLEAN capabilities with the patented technology of Hydro-Pod™, a strategic scalable, low cost, fully automated, low energy water management solution. This reduces the demand for water, a precious natural resource, by cleaning it for reuse. It allows conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon production to move into previously restricted areas, whether there is fracking flow back or produced water, "explained Rami Bakir, president of Messaben Corp., "We expect these investments to result in greater accessibility to unlimited applications in the mining, energy, and industrial sectors. Messaben will continue developing the technology to further niche and scalable capabilities."

Messaben Corp, Saturday, July 2, 2022, Press release picture

Messaben also announces the opening of three satellite offices. The offices are in Dubai/UAE, New York/USA and Charlottetown/ Atlantic Canada. Each office will provide their territory with a full complement of corporate services covering the treatment and recycling services offered by the company in the oil and gas sector, as well as the mining, power plants, textile, dairy, and other industries.

Messaben is in the process of identifying a location for their world headquarters in Houston, TX. A headquarters in Houston would be a central location for the Company, as the technology is patented in US. More than 60% of the world's Produced water management market in concentrated in North America, estimated in 2020 over $53 billion annually. The Northern American Market has prioritized alleviating water challenges and water stresses, driven by the factors of environmental and governmental regulation, water scarcity, and pollution mitigation incentives. Messaben's technology plays a role in dramatically reducing hauling, disposal, and transportation of waste, produced, and frack flowback water. It also offers the secondary effect of lowering carbon emissions where pumping and transportation will be avoided.

Messaben CEO Rami Bakir is also excited about the expansion of the company's worldwide footprint, "We at Messaben are excited to present our company into the public realm by introducing our groundbreaking patented technologies in the water treatment and clean energy downhole intervention technologies. We are positioning the company strategically to take a lead role in decarbonization, water treatment, and reuse, offering cost effective, low energy state-of-the-art equipment. Major NOCs in Middle East are showing interest and advanced communications are ongoing for our technology with pilot programs scheduled this coming summer."

ABOUT MESSABEN, Corp.

Founded by CEO Rami Bakir, who has more than 28 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, Messaben was established out of a group of investors, to address one of the most important issues in the oil and gas industry, produced water and technologies for cleaner energy. Today, at Messaben, our niche approach offers technology that is scalable, mobile. automated, and simple to use. Messaben has also added cost savings into the equation by adding recycling to the process. Produced water reuse offers sustainability, reduced carbon emissions, and preserving the ecosystem are now a reality.

Messaben offers Technology solutions that can treat all 9 major impurities in one shot (TSS, Boron, Bacteria, SRB/APB, dissolved gases/H2S, Sulphate, Phosphate, Oil and Grease, Organics, BODs and CODs, Iron, and Hardness). They reduce TDS, mainly dependent on the ratio of divalent and trivalent Ions against the monovalent ions, in some cases TDS is reduced more than 80%, with an average of 50% without RO system. It is a real time process that features no waiting time for chemical reaction.

Messaben is an End-to-End technological solutions provider dedicated to water sustainability and produced water treatment and reuse. Their systems provide our customers with a cost-effective solution to eliminating disposal and transportation of the rejected water. Messaben's vision is to create a complete solution for water sustainability and reuse. They want to improve the social, economic, and environmental well-being of the community. It is part of a larger effort to address water scarcity globally, and by extension help solve food and water security issues. Their advantage lies in fostering technological partnerships that will enhance our local economy using environmental improvements. In addition, Messaben will continue to invest in technologies that contribute to global environmental protection and sustainability. Learn more on the About Us page on their website.

See Messaben CEO Rami Bakir talk about the company's mission on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Shadi Bakir

PHONE: 416-881-8880

EMAIL: info@messaben.com

SOURCE: Messaben, Corp.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/707447/Oil-Industry-Produced-Water-Treatment-Firm-Messaben-Completes-Two-New-Acquisitions-and-Opening-of-Satellite-Offices



