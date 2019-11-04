Oil Holds Gain After U.S., Chinese Data Improves Demand Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held its biggest gain in almost seven weeks after improved U.S. and Chinese economic data aided the demand outlook and Saudi Aramco said it would go ahead with its long-awaited initial public offering.

Futures edged lower after surging 3.7% on Friday, the most since the September attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities. Chinese manufacturing orders rose at the quickest pace in more than six years, data showed Friday, and U.S. hiring was unexpectedly resilient. Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, announced its intention to list on Sunday, more than three years after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman first raised the idea.

The oil market is taking heart from the signs of strength in the world’s two biggest economies as the nations move closer to a partial trade deal, despite skepticism over whether a more comprehensive agreement can be reached. Hedge funds unwound bets against American crude for the first time in six weeks, but short wagers remain almost triple what they were in mid-September, according to data released Friday.

See also: Aramco Launches IPO With Crown Prince’s Economic Vision at Stake

West Texas Intermediate for December delivery dropped 22 cents, or 0.4%, to $55.98 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 9:56 a.m. in Singapore. The contract jumped $2.02 to close at $56.20 on Friday.

Brent for January settlement fell 29 cents, or 0.5%, to $61.40 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. The global benchmark crude traded at a $5.36 premium to WTI for the same month.

