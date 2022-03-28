U.S. markets open in 9 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,522.00
    -14.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,657.00
    -102.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,695.50
    -60.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.30
    -7.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.39
    -3.51 (-3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.10
    -10.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.37
    -0.24 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0957
    -0.0030 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    -0.86 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3155
    -0.0034 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.0200
    +0.9600 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,955.93
    +2,213.24 (+4.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,081.06
    +65.53 (+6.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,034.08
    -115.76 (-0.41%)
     

Oil Falls as China’s Virus Flare-Up Worsens, Yemeni Rebels Pause

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elizabeth Low
·2 min read
Oil Falls as China’s Virus Flare-Up Worsens, Yemeni Rebels Pause
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • XOM

(Bloomberg) -- Oil retreated as China’s worsening virus resurgence raised concerns about demand in the world’s biggest crude importer, while rebels in Yemen announced a temporary pause in hostilities against Saudi Arabia.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate and Brent futures fell around 3% in Asian trading after Shanghai said it will lock down half of the city in turns to conduct mass Covid-19 testing to try and stem an outbreak. Yemen’s Houthi rebel leader announced a three-day truce on Saturday after an escalation of attacks on the kingdom over the past week, according to a TV report.

Oil is still poised for a fourth monthly gain after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled markets. Most buyers are shunning the OPEC+ producer’s crude as they try and navigate financial sanctions and reputational risks, while Germany is planning to wean itself off almost all Russian fossil fuels within two years. Fighting in Europe continues, with the war now in its second month.

Shanghai -- a city of 25 million people -- will first lock down areas east of the Huangpu River, which includes its financial district and industrial parks, for four days starting Monday. Then the restrictions will shift to the city’s west for another four days, according to a statement from the local government.

“It’s natural for the complex to start pricing in demand concerns,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore. “A major swing factor for oil prices right now is the status of diplomatic efforts by Russia and Ukraine. I wouldn’t rule out continued wild” price swings, she added.

Crude rose on Friday after Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities, including an oil storage site in Jeddah. Just two hours after the halt to hostilities was announced on Saturday, the rebels accused Saudi-led coalition fighter jets of launching strikes on Houthi targets in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, according to Al-Masirah TV.

Brent remains deeply backwardated, where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones, although it’s eased over the past week. The prompt timespread for the global benchmark was $3.11 a barrel in backwardation, compared with $3.70 a week ago.

The U.S., meanwhile, said reviving a nuclear deal with Iran may not happen soon after recent requests from Tehran, including that Washington removes the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from its list of terrorist organizations. Iran is an ally of Russia, and its war in Ukraine is also complicating negotiations.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Moscow Exchange to Expand Limited Trading to All Stocks Monday

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will expand limited trading to all shares listed on the Moscow Exchange in another shortened session on Monday.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Biden Not Seeking Regime Change; Talks on TapUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkraineThe Moscow Exchange will trade Russian shares, in additi

  • Brazil Central Bank Says 12.75% Rate Enough to Tame Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank chief, Roberto Campos Neto, reiterated that a Selic benchmark rate of 12.75% should be enough to bring inflation expectations to target within a relevant horizon, according to a TV interview broadcast on Sunday.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Biden Not Seeking Regime Change; Talks on TapUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know It

  • Meituan Shares Surge as Much as 14% After Earnings Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Chinese food delivery giant Meituan surged as much as 14% in Hong Kong after its fourth-quarter results impressed analysts.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Biden Not Seeking Regime Change; Talks on TapUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkraineThe stock snapped a two-day loss and was

  • Russia-Ukraine war shifts Irish opinion on NATO membership: poll

    Most Irish residents in a new poll said they want to boost the country's military with nearly half wanting to join NATO as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.The survey, by the Irish Business Post and Red C, indicates 48 percent of those surveyed said Ireland should join NATO as a way to boost its own security with 39 percent opposed, a record high for such a poll, according to Politico.Half of Irish voters said they would support a...

  • India's largest multiplex operators to merge, creating cinema giant

    India's two largest multiplex firms said on Sunday they would merge to create a giant cinema operator with more than 1,500 screens across 109 cities as the entertainment industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. PVR and INOX Leisure said the merger, which is subject to regulatory approvals, would help both companies improve efficiency, reach newer markets and optimise cost. Over-the-top, or OTT, platforms such Netflix, Amazon's Prime Video and Disney have made deep inroads in India, where the pandemic ravaged a film industry known for song-and-dance spectacles watched by millions.

  • Second 'black box' recovered from crashed Chinese airliner

    Second 'black box' recovered from crashed Chinese airliner

  • Why Elon Musk's Berlin Gigafactory Was a Dumb Move

    Elon Musk's Tesla has been on something of a roll lately. "Tesla finally achieved GAAP profitability and cash flow positivity by building a plant in Shanghai and running the hell out of it," Collins wrote recently on Real Money, adding that "about one-third of its output [is] exported to Europe." Collins drew a sharp contrast between London, where he was writing and China.

  • Cheap Gas: Why Does Costco Have Lower Prices Than Other Stations?

    As the Biden Administration recently banned all Russian imports of gas, oil, and energy, gas prices could continue to rise here in the states. Even though Russian oil accounts for only 3% of U.S....

  • Giant sinkholes found forming on the seafloor in northern Canada

    Enormous sinkholes have been documented on land, but scientists say that permafrost has been observed thawing at the bottom of the sea for the first time on record.

  • U.S. reaffirms support for two-state solution

    STORY: The United States reaffirmed its view that the solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was two states, side-by-side, with peace and security for all."At the heart of all of this is an ongoing, enduring commitment to the basic principle of the two-state solution."That’s what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Sunday.Blinken is visiting Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories ahead of a rare summit between Israeli and Arab representatives from Morocco, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates.Significant diplomatic strides under the Abraham Accords normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations, but peace talks between Israel and Palestinian representatives have stalled.Abbas made clear that Palestinian demands have not changed:ABBAS: "We stress that it is important for President Biden’s administration to abide by the two-state solution, stop settlement activity and the violence by settlers, preserve the historic status quo in Al-Aqsa, prevent unilateral action, and also reopen the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem."The run-up to the summit has been marred by recent violence. Two Arab gunmen were shot and killed on Sunday after opening fire and killing two civilians in the Israeli city of Hadera. A car-and-knife attack in Beersheba last week left four dead.

  • Oil slumps as Shanghai lockdown raises fears over drop in demand

    MELBOURNE/TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices plunged about $4 on Monday as concerns over slower fuel demand in China grew after authorities in Shanghai said they would shut the country's financial hub for a COVID-19 testing blitz over nine days. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures hit a low of $109.30 a barrel, and were down $3.92, or 3.4%, at $109.98. "Shanghai's lockdown prompted a fresh sell-off from disappointed investors as they expected such a lockdown would be avoided," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

  • How Ukraine war left China's 'Nickel King' on hook for billions

    The play by Xiang Guangda, China's "Nickel King", was to use his influential market position to short the metal, wait for the price to drop, then soak up the rewards when the value bounced back.

  • Letter to the editor: Evaluate Supreme Court nominee based on qualifications, not politics

    Writer says Republicans are not assessing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s qualifications fairly and respectfully.

  • Electricity could be free for families living near new nuclear plants

    Families living near new nuclear plants could get their electricity free of charge as part of the Government’s energy strategy, which could be delayed another week amid ongoing Cabinet wrangles.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Surge, with Inflation and the FED the Key Drivers

    Mortgage rates hit the highest level since Feb-2019, with inflation, geopolitics, and market sentiment towards FED monetary policy driving rates northwards.

  • Lucid Motors Drives to Oscars as Many Car Advertisers Stay Away

    One of the automobile sector’s newest players is making a big bet on the Oscars at a time when many other car manufacturers are staying away from the glitzy event. Lucid Motors, a manufacturer of luxury electric vehicles that believes it can compete with traditional auto companies like Mercedes-Benz, has typically spent most of its […]

  • Hillary Clinton (yes, that Hillary Clinton) cast in Arkansas production of Into the Woods

    Once upon a time in Little Rock...

  • Brandon Beane: I don’t see Stefon Diggs’ contract being an issue

    When Stefon Diggs signed his current contract, a five-year, $72 million deal that lasts through the 2023 season, it seemed like a great deal for Diggs. With two years left on the contract, it seems like a great deal for the Bills. That’s because the receiver market has been re-set since then, particularly with the [more]

  • Second 'black box' found in China Eastern plane crash

    The second “black box” from a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 was found Sunday, raising hopes that it might shed light on why the passenger plane nosedived into a remote mountainous area in southern China last week, killing all 132 people on board. Firefighters taking part in the search found the flight data recorder on a mountain slope about 40 meters (130 feet) from the point of impact and 1.5 meters (5 feet) underground, state media said. Experts confirmed it was the second black box.

  • Germany eyes buying missile defence system, Chancellor Scholz says

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany is considering purchasing a missile defence system to shield against a potential attack from Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said late on Sunday. "This is certainly one of the issues we are discussing, and for good reason," he told public broadcaster ARD when asked whether Germany might buy a defence system such as Israel's Iron Dome. When asked whether Germany aimed to procure a missile defence system with a longer range than its existing Patriot batteries, Scholz said: "We need to be aware that we have a neighbour who is prepared to use violence to enforce their interests."