Oil Price Collapse Impacted Cenovus Energy (CVE) in Q1

L1 Capital, an investment management firm, released its “L1 Long Short Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. The equity market was volatile in the first quarter and the fund returned 2.1% (net) compared to 3.5% for the S&P ASX200 Accum Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top 5 holdings to know about its top bets for 2023.

L1 Long Short Fund highlighted stocks like Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is an energy company. On April 21, 2023, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) stock closed at $17.50 per share. One-month return of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) was 7.69%, and its shares gained 6.38% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has a market capitalization of $33.521 billion.

L1 Long Short Fund made the following comment about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"The broad-based market sell-off in mid-March from the banking crisis allowed us the opportunity to add to several of our high conviction long positions at exceptional prices, including: Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE): Shares fell by ~17% intra month, with the WTI oil price falling to US$66/bbl. We continue to remain positive on the outlook for Energy. Supply remains constrained with reduced capital investment and sustained declines in global inventories. Demand may see some negative impacts from a potential recession; however, we expect this to be mitigated by the likely recovery of Chinese consumption over the coming year. Cenovus (Long -10%) shares declined due to WTI oil prices falling ~6% and refinery outages over the quarter. The banking crisis led to a collapse in oil prices to ~US$66/bbl in mid-March. We used the dislocation to add to our high conviction energy names, including Cenovus. Oil prices subsequently recovered to end the quarter at around US$75/bbl and have rallied further post the quarter end with OPEC+ announcing output cuts of 1.16 million barrels per day in early April. Cenovus continues to generate very strong free cash flow at current oil price levels, with the long-life nature of its oil sands assets and its low cost of production providing a break-even oil price at around ~US$40/bbl.”

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 46 hedge fund portfolios held Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 47 in the previous quarter.

