U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,982.00
    +11.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,912.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,671.75
    +55.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,840.80
    +8.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.26
    +2.02 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.50
    +14.20 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    +0.37 (+1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0384
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.21
    +1.71 (+8.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2023
    +0.0058 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.9420
    -0.9590 (-0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,498.48
    +295.36 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.55
    +9.26 (+2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.33
    +60.31 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Oil's huge surge in 2022 has completely reversed: Morning Brief

Julie Hyman
·Anchor
·4 min read

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Today's newsletter is by Julie Hyman, anchor and correspondent at Yahoo Finance. Follow Julie on Twitter @juleshyman. Read this and more market news on the go with Yahoo Finance App.

The one trade that dominated most of 2022 has given up almost all of its gains.

Oil touched its lowest level of the year on Monday morning, a victim of concerns over political turmoil in China and a potential hit to demand.

Amid deep losses in both stocks in bonds and a cover-your-eyes plunge in crypto assets, oil prices surged in early 2022.

For oil stocks, the story was — and remains — even better.

Through Monday's close, the Energy (XLE) sector had gained more than 60% this year, the only one out of 11 sectors in the S&P 500 to be sitting on year-to-date gains greater than 1%. As recently as November 15, XLE closed at a record high.

“Either oil stocks are way overpriced, or oil itself is way underpriced,” Dan Dicker, founder of the Energy Word, told Yahoo Finance last week. For Dicker's part, he's in the latter camp, predicting oil will re-attain triple digits by late spring 2023.

Calls for $200-a-barrel oil came fast and furious as WTI crude oil hit multi-year highs in early summer. As of the end of July, the median forecast for WTI crude oil at year-end 2022 stood at $103, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Then came the letdown.

Oil has slumped by more than 30 percent since that June high, as calls for a global recession sparked fear demand would decline as a result. The drop happened even as Saudi Arabia said in October it would cut production.

And further output reductions may be coming.

OPEC+ meets this Sunday to determine its target output level, and oil steadied on Monday after reports the cartel would consider further production cuts. On the flip side, news European Union representatives are meeting next Monday to decide on a price cap for Russian oil added to the recent stream of negative headlines for oil.

For consumers, of course, much of this comes as welcome news, with the drop in oil feeding through to falling gasoline prices at the pump in the U.S., which have hit their lowest since February, according to GasBuddy data. The firm’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick de Haan, predicted Monday the average cost per gallon could drop below $3 by Christmas.

A pump jack operates in the Permian Basin oil production area near Wink, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. Picture taken August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A pump jack operates in the Permian Basin oil production area near Wink, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. Picture taken August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Money managers have also been trimming bullish oil bets, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Traders cut net-long positions in ICE Brent crude by the most since early March — the sixth-largest reduction since 2011, when the CFTC started releasing the data.

Still, fund managers are overweight energy stocks for the eighteenth straight month, the longest streak since 2012, according to Bank of America’s latest report. Investors surveyed were net 22 percent overweight energy in November, according to the firm.

Stephen Schork, longtime oil analyst and author of the Schork Report, says that, at the very least, there's more volatility to come between now and the end of the year.

Between China pressures, potential OPEC changes, and year-end tax effects in Houston which could also trigger swings in oil, Schork sees recent volatility as part of a bottoming process.

"Short of a major economic contraction," Schork told Yahoo Finance, "I do think we’re plumbing the bottom of the market right now."

What to Watch Today

Economy

  • 9:00 a.m. ET: FHFA Housing Pricing Index, September (-1.2% expected, -0.7% during prior month)

  • 9:00 a.m. ET: House Price Purchasing Index, Q3 (4.0% during prior quarter)

  • 9:00 a.m. ET: S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite, month-over-month, September (-1.20% expected, -1.32% during prior month)

  • 9:00 a.m. ET: S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite, year-over-year, September (10.45% expected, 13.08% during prior month)

  • 9:00 a.m. ET: S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index (12.99% during prior month)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: Conference Board Consumer Confidence, November (100.0 expected, 102.5 during prior month)

Earnings

  • Baozun (BZUN), Bilibili (BILI), Compass Minerals (CMP), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Hibbett (HIBB), Intuit (INTU), NetApp (NTAP), Workday (WDAY)

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • White throws 3 TD passes to lead Jets past Bears 31-10

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Mike White was more than just all right for the New York Jets. White threw three touchdown passes, including two to Garrett Wilson, in his first start since last season in place of a benched Zach Wilson and the Jets rolled over the banged-up Chicago Bears 31-10 on Sunday. ''It's awesome,'' White said.

  • Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed at $56.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day.

  • Dow closes off nearly 500 points as Fed speak, China worries rattle markets

    MARKET PULSE U.S. stocks finished sharply lower on Monday as several senior Federal Reserve officials hurt demand for stocks with hawkish commentary, while worries about the burgeoning protest movement in China rippled across global markets.

  • Rio Tinto, PKKP Reach Historic Agreement To Create Juukan Gorge Legacy Foundation

    The Puutu Kunti Kurrama & Pinikura (PKKP) Aboriginal Corporation and Rio Tinto plc (NYSE: RIO) have agreed to create the Juukan Gorge Legacy Foundation after signing a remedy agreement regarding the tragic destruction of two ancient rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara region of Western Australia in 2020. Rio Tinto destroyed it for an iron ore mine. Reuters reported that the destruction also fueled a global uproar. It cost three senior leaders and two board members their jobs, a parliame

  • The Home Depot, Inc.'s (NYSE:HD) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

    The Home Depot, Inc.'s ( NYSE:HD ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.5x might make it look like a sell right now...

  • Exclusive-South Korea's Yoon ready to offer 'tailored' benefits to attract Tesla gigafactory

    South Korea will offer "tailored" incentives to encourage Tesla to set up an electric vehicle gigafactory in the country and will minimise any risks posed by militant unions, President Yoon Suk-yeol told Reuters. Yoon held a video call with Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk last week and Yoon's office cited Musk as saying South Korea is among the top candidate locations for a new Tesla factory.

  • Broncos fans want the NFL to flex team out of ‘Sunday Night Football’

    Broncos fans are hoping the team's SNF showdown with the Chiefs is flexed out of prime time.

  • China's COVID protests continue, dragging on major indices.

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre and Dave Briggs examine China's most recent protests tied to COVID lockdown policies and how it may affect brands like Apple.

  • OPEC+ Seen Considering Deeper Supply Cuts as Market Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies are expected to consider deeper supply curbs when they meet this weekend against the backdrop of a faltering global oil market.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia and its partners surprised traders -- and drew a fierce

  • Fed will likely need to keep interest rates above 5% into 2024 to succeed in taming inflation, Bullard says

    The Federal Reserve will likely need to keep its benchmark policy rate north of 5% for most of 2023 and into 2024 to succeed in taming inflation, said St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

  • Reopening Bets Propel China Markets to Best Month In Years

    (Bloomberg) -- November looks set to mark a watershed moment for Chinese assets, as visible policy shifts away from Covid Zero triggered massive gains. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapAfter being pressured under the weight of virus restrictions and a property cr

  • Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Smiles in Snaps with Daughter Sterling, Who 'Said No to Photos Today'

    Brittany Mahomes is still attending game days with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, to cheer on husband Patrick Mahomes as they await the birth of their second baby

  • Cyber Monday deals rock! This Bose Wave Music System with 'astounding sound' is $180 off

    Don't wait — that Bose sound system you've always wanted is down to the lowest price on the internet. Save nearly 40%.

  • Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Is Every Stubborn Toddler as She Adorably Refuses to Look at the Camera

    Sterling Mahomes, bless her tiny soul, was not having it with Brittany Mahomes‘ photoshoot at Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game, and all toddler parents will be able to relate to the mama’s comical struggle to get her daughter to look at the camera. Captioning her Instagram post “Sterling said no to photos today, but she’s […]

  • Stocks Climb, Dollar Fades as China Turmoil Eases: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures pointed to a moderately stronger open on Wall Street as speculation mounted that unrest in Chinese cities over Covid restrictions would force authorities to move faster in loosening the curbs. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapWhil

  • Looming S&P 500 Bear Case Sees 15% Drop on Fed Balance-Sheet Unwind

    (Bloomberg) -- Bulls getting comfortable with Federal Reserve rate-hike policy have another threat to contend with, one that a team at Morgan Stanley says has the potential to send stocks to fresh lows.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapIt’s the unwinding of a deca

  • If you have an air fryer, you need these disposable liners that are 63% off on Amazon

    You won't have to clean your air fryer every time you use it. The post If you have an air fryer, you need these disposable liners that are 63% off on Amazon appeared first on In The Know.

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A