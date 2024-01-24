Oil prices gain amid steep drop in inventories as gasoline stockpiles rise

Oil futures rallied amid the largest crude inventory drop since July, which was offset by an increase in gasoline stockpiles.

West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) tested intraday highs to trade more than 1% higher around $75 a barrel. Brent (BZ=F), the international benchmark price, rose fractionally to hover around $80 per barrel.

Crude inventories decreased by 9.23 million barrels last week, versus analyst expectations of a draw of 1.4 million barrels. Meanwhile, gasoline supplies increased by nearly 5 million barrels to a three year high, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

A gasoline build is "a bearish factor and will keep crude in a nervous trade," said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president at BOK Financial, on Wednesday.

The data released Wednesday morning underscores the extent to which freezing temperatures impacted production, stockpiles and refining capacity. Refineries operated at 85.5% of their operable capacity last week, according to EIA data.

A cold snap across the US recently curtailed oil production in North Dakota. Imports and exports were also impacted following a temporary halt of operations at Houston and Freeport, Texas ports due to freezing temperatures.

Oil has been trading within a tight range as traders assess the conflict in the Middle East and supply restraints.

Libya’s oil production returned to 1.2 million barrels per day this week following an interruption of three weeks due to protests over fuel shortages.

Russian crude exports were temporarily impacted by a recent Ukrainian drone strike against a key fuel terminal in the Baltic Sea region. The damaged site has partially resumed exports.

Earlier this week the US and UK continued retaliatory strikes against Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. The rebels backed by Iran have been targeting vessels making their way through the Red Sea, prompting companies to suspend or reroute their shipments away from the area.

