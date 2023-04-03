U.S. markets open in 8 hours 18 minutes

Oil prices soar on producer output cuts; Asian shares mixed

ELAINE KURTENBACH
·4 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — Oil prices soared more than 5% after Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers said they will cut production by 1.15 million barrels per day from May until the end of the year. Shares in Asia were mixed on Monday and the dollar rose against the Japanese yen.

U.S. benchmark crude oil rose $4.14 to $79.81 per barrel, or 5.5%, in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose $1.30 to $75.67 per barrel on Friday, ahead of the weekend meeting where members of the so-called OPEC+ group of oil exporting countries decided on the cuts, which are in addition to a reduction announced last October that infuriated the Biden administration.

The cuts immediately pushed prices higher and were expected to also lead to higher gas prices, adding to strains in many countries where high fuel prices are a heavy burden. Higher oil prices also will complicate the efforts by central banks to rein in inflation.

“This will create both political waves across Europe and even higher general inflation in the USA, leading to renewed pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep hiking rates aggressively,” Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities, said in a report.

Stock markets were mixed. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.6% to 28,210.44, even after a quarterly survey by the Bank of Japan showed business sentiment among big Japanese manufacturers falling in the first quarter of this year. The headline measure of the “Tankan” showed positive sentiment falling to 1 from 7 in December, the worse quarterly result since since December 2020.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.3% to 20,330.99, while the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.6% to 3,291.06. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.7% to 7,229.60. Shares rose in Taiwan but edged lower in Bangkok.

Surveys of purchasing managers in emerging Asian markets declined last month as export orders weakened, adding to signs of fragility in the global economy.

“With global growth set to remain weak in the coming quarters, we expect manufacturing output in Asia to remain under pressure,” Shivaan Tandon of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

On Friday, the S&P 500 gained 1.4% Friday to 4,109.31, rising 3.5% for the month, with tech stocks leading the way. Friday’s gains came after a report showed inflation slowed in February, though it was still high on a historical basis. A slowdown in inflation could give the Federal Reserve more leeway to take it easier on interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3% to 33,274.15, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.7% to 12,221.91. For the Nasdaq, big leaps for technology stocks drove a gain of 16.8% for the quarter, its best since the surge out of the coronavirus-caused crash in the spring of 2020.

High rates can undercut inflation but only by bluntly slowing the entire economy, which raises the risk of a recession. They also drag down prices for stocks, bonds and other investments.

Expectations for an easier Fed have helped Big Tech stocks in particular because high-growth stocks are seen as some of the biggest beneficiaries of lower rates. That's helped to prop up the S&P 500, where Big Tech stocks play an outsized role because of their massive size. Apple, Microsoft and Google's parent Alphabet each posted double-digit gains for March.

Adding to challenges for the Fed, the second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures in history rocked markets after depositors rushed to pull their money out of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. The runs have pushed investors to cast harsher scrutiny on banks globally in the hunt for seemingly weak links.

The banking industry’s troubles also could act like hikes to interest rates if they cause banks to pull back on lending, stifling hiring and growth for the economy.

In other trading Monday, the U.S. dollar rose to 133.41 Japanese yen from 133.28 yen late Friday. The euro fell to $1.0792 from $1.0794.

    Asia's factory activity weakened in March as soft overseas demand hurt output, surveys showed on Monday, suggesting that a deteriorating global outlook will remain a drag on the region's recovery and keep policymakers on their toes. Export-reliant Japan and South Korea both saw manufacturing activity contract in March while growth in China stalled, highlighting the challenge facing Asia as authorities try to keep inflation in check and fend off headwinds from slackening global economic momentum. "With global growth set to remain weak in the coming quarters, we expect manufacturing output in Asia to remain under pressure," said Shivaan Tandon, emerging Asia economist at Capital Economics.

    Austal, which builds ships for the U.S. Navy and is working on parts of the Virginia class submarines, plunged to its lowest level since October 25, 2018, and marked its worst intraday drop since January 17. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) charged three former employees for "allegedly making or causing to be made false and misleading statements about Austal USA's performance and financial condition between 2012 and 2016", the company said. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also filed civil charges against the three individuals, Austal said.

    Indian shares were muted on Monday, the first trading session of the financial year, amid rising inflation concerns due to a surge in oil prices after a surprise output cut by OPEC+. Inflation concerns soured sentiment on a sharp rise in crude oil prices after Saudi Arabia and other oil-exporting countries announced a surprise production cut over the weekend. Analysts expect the cuts to lift oil prices by about $10 per barrel, with Goldman Sachs raising its Brent crude forecast to $95 per barrel by the end of 2023.

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slid on concern a rally in oil will keep inflation elevated and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to go on raising interest rates. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output CutBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaShorter maturities le

    Parisians have overwhelmingly voted to banish the French capital's ubiquitous for-hire e-scooters from their streets, in a mini-referendum the mayor said sent a “very clear message." The 15,000 opinion-dividing mini-machines could now vanish from central Paris at the end of August when the city's contracts with the three operators expire. City Hall said on its website about 103,000 people voted, with 89% rejecting e-scooters and just 11% supporting them.

    Energy companies are increasingly turning toward tech heavyweights for help in cutting costs and streamlining operations

    Tesla deliveries hit a new record but missed views again, How will TSLA stock react after breaking out Friday? China EV rivals also reported deliveries.

    The funding came from DWF Labs making its eighth investment of $10 million or more in the last six weeks.

    China's sprawling manufacturing sector, accounting for a third of the world's second-largest economy by value, lost momentum in March as weak export orders outweighed a jump in activity driven by a recent exit from restrictive COVID-19 policies. The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 50.0 in March. "The relatively modest and short-lived pick-up in the manufacturing PMIs in the first quarter suggests that the industrial sector has only received a limited boost from reopening," Capital Economics wrote in a note.

    The new cuts are expected to total more than a million barrels a day, potentially sending crude prices higher.

    Unemployment insurance offices continue to grapple with outdated operating systems. The system could crack further if the U.S. enters a recession.

    The March jobs report will highlight the first week of the second quarter as investors look to build on gains from a stock market rally that kicked off 2023.

    The fast-food company is expected to notify workers of their job status virtually. The layoffs are part of a broader restructuring.

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation just days after a slowdown in U.S. price data had boosted market optimism. The change comes before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia. "The involvement of the largest OPEC+ members suggest that adherence to production cuts may be stronger than has been the case in the past," said Vivek Dhar, an energy analyst at CBA.

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.