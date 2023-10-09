Pound falls as Middle East conflict sparks flood to safe assets

Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli airstrike on the Sousi mosque in Gaza City - MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

The pound has fallen amid a rush by investors to hold the safe-haven dollar amid the conflict in Israel and Gaza.

The US currency has surged in value against its peers after the Israeli government declared war following deadly attacks from Hamas.

It helped send the Russian rouble to a more than 18-month low against the dollar amid the bloodshed, which has left more than 1,100 dead since the weekend.

The rouble has fallen to its weakest point since March last year. It tumbled to a record low 121.5275 in the weeks after Moscow’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Sterling has lost 0.2pc against the dollar today, having fallen as much as 0.6pc amid the rush to hold dollars.

Mohit Kumar, chief European economist at Jefferies, said the changes in currency markets were being driven by “a rise in risk aversion, spurred by the tensions in the Middle East”.

Banks tell Israeli staff to work from home

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley have reportedly told staff in Israel to work from home, after the Israeli government said the country was at war following deadly attacks by Hamas.

According to Bloomberg, the three banks have asked staff in Israel not to come into the offices. Goldman confirmed the move to Bloomberg, while representatives for the other two Wall Street firms declined to comment.

It came as Israel launched airstrikes on Hamas targets in retaliation to a major surprise assault over the weekend. At least 700 people were killed in Israel.

For all the latest on the Israel-Palestine conflict, follow our liveblog here.

05:38 PM BST

Exxon Mobil executive close to $60bn deal charged with sexual assault

A senior executive at the heart of a $60bn (£49.3bn) US oil deal has been charged with sexual assault.

The head of Exxon Mobil’s shale oil and gas business, a unit involved in merger talks with rival Pioneer Natural Resources, was arrested at a Texas hotel last week on a sexual assault charge, police said.

David Scott, an Exxon senior vice president who oversees all its shale oil and gas production business, was arrested early Thursday morning at a La Quinta Inn & Suites hotel in Magnolia, Texas, the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office said.

Efforts to reach Mr Scott were unsuccessful. It was not immediately clear if he had legal representation.

Read more about it here.

05:11 PM BST

FTSE 100 closes in the red

The FTSE 100 has closed marginally lower, down 0.03pc at 7,492.21, after fears of higher fuel prices hit airlines and leisure stocks.

The FTSE 250 midcap index ended down 0.9pc at 17,572.06.

04:45 PM BST

EU wine production slips on lower output in Italy and Spain

Europe is set to produce less wine this year after production slumps in Spain and Italy, according to new estimates from the European Commission.

Around 150 million hectolitres of wine are expected to be produced from vineyards across the European Union this year, down by 6pc on last year.

A hectolitre is enough to fill around 133 bottles of wine.

While France is expected to produce similar levels of wine to last year, Italy’s output is expected to be down 12pc year-on-year and Spain’s is set to fall 14pc.

It follows worse weather for producing wine in both countries this year. Italy has been the largest producer of wine in the world for years, but France is poised to move back into the top spot this year. As well as poor weather, Italy has also been grappling with fungal diseases across vineyards.

Vineyards in Chianti

04:19 PM BST

Elon Musk under fire after recommending anti-Semitic Twitter account

Elon Musk has been accused of promoting antisemitism after recommending Twitter users follow an account that has repeatedly disparaged Jewish people for updates on the attack on Israel.

As James Titcomb reports:

Mr Musk, the owner and executive chairman of Twitter, which he has rebranded as X, told users to follow two anonymous accounts that have been accused of spreading misinformation and in one case, pro-Hamas material.



He later deleted the tweet.



Both accounts – known as “War Monitor” and “OSINTdefender” – have blue ticks indicating that they pay for Twitter’s premium service that boosts their tweets in people’s timelines.



On Sunday, Mr Musk tweeted: “For following the war in real-time, @WarMonitors and @sentdefender are good. It is also worth following direct sources on the ground. Please add interesting options in the replies below.”

Read more about it here.

03:53 PM BST

GSK strikes £2.5bn deal in China over shingles vaccines

British pharmaceutical giant GSK has struck a £2.5bn deal in China for its shingles vaccine as it races to double sales of the jabs.

GSK has signed a deal with China’s largest vaccine company Zhifei to sell £2.5bn worth of its Shingrix jabs to the company over the next three years.

Luke Miels, GSK’s chief commercial officer, said the partnership “materially expands the number of Chinese adults who can benefit from Shingrix”. The vaccine is currently only available in 9,500 vaccination sites in China, whereas Zhifei has more than 30,000 vaccination points.

The vaccines have been approved in China to be given to adults aged over 50. There are expected to be around 570 million people over 50-year-olds in China by 2030, with only 1.2pc of the current population vaccinated against shingles.

The latest tie-ups puts GSK a step closer to reaching its goal of doubling its revenue from the shingles vaccine to more than £4bn by 2026. It comes amid cooling demand in the US.

Analysts at JP Morgan said the partnership could potentially boost earnings forecasts by as much as 6pc for 2026 while Barclays said China was a key growth driver for Shingrix vaccine sales.

GSK research worker

03:30 PM BST

Nvidia cancels AI summit in Israel

Chip maker Nvidia has cancelled an AI summit it had been due to host in Tel Aviv next week amid the fighting in Israel and Gaza.

The event, which would have featured a speech by chief executive Jensen Huang, had been due to take place on October 15 and 16.

In a statement, the company said:

Our hearts go out to all those affected by the situation. The safety and wellbeing of our participants are our top priority, and we believe this is the best course of action to ensure everyone’s safety.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang had been due to give a speech at an AI summit in Israel - RITCHIE B TONGO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

03:15 PM BST

Dollar surges amid rush to safe-haven assets

The safe-haven dollar rose against the pound and the euro as the fighting between Israel and Hamas raised concerns the conflict could widen beyond Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel’s response to the unprecedented multi-pronged attack by Palestinian gunmen from the Gaza Strip will “change the Middle East”.

Israel said it had called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and warned residents of parts of the Gaza Strip to leave, in the latest signs it could be planning a ground assault to defeat Hamas.

The Israeli shekel traded 2.8pc lower at 3.9470 per dollar after the Bank of Israel announced it would sell up to $30bn of foreign currency in the open market to maintain stability.

Sterling fell 0.2pc to $1.22 while the euro was down 0.4pc to $1.05.

However, Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York, said:

I’m still not convinced that the geopolitics is going to drive the markets. We don’t know yet, but as long as the war is just between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza ... that it’s not a broader war, as long as it’s contained, then I think that we can go back and focus on the economic fundamentals.

02:55 PM BST

World Bank 'urges rapid cooling of Israel-Gaza conflict'

The World Bank has reportedly told staff it was gravely concerned about the “shocking escalation” of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as the fighting cast a shadow over the start of the bank’s annual meetings with the International Monetary Fund in Morocco.

An internal World Bank memo described a “devastating loss of life, destruction and heavy toll on civilians being incurred on both sides,” but voiced support for the lender’s work in Gaza and the West Bank, according to Reuters.

The meeting, which runs until October 15, is expected to focus heavily on increasing resources for both the IMF and the World Bank, but the attention of many government officials on the first day turned to the possibility of a wider conflict.

It is their first annual meetings on African soil in 50 years, under pressure to reform to better aid poor nations blighted by debt and climate change.

International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva, Morocco's economy minister Nadia Fettah and the Governor of Morocco's Central Bank, Abdellatif Jouahri, at the start of the meeting in Marrakesh - FADEL SENNA/AFP

02:42 PM BST

Wall Street slumps amid Middle East conflict

The main US stock indexes dropped at the open as a deepening conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas roiled global markets and pushed investors toward safe-haven assets, while crude prices jumped over 3pc.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 147.74 points, or 0.4pc, at the open to 33,259.84.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 19.48 points, or 0.5pc, at 4,289.02, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 105.12 points, or 0.8pc, to 13,326.22 at the opening bell.

02:25 PM BST

Nobel Prize winner 'hapoy' to win prize

Nobel Prize winners hold a huge esteem but judging by the latest laureate’s X feed, they are also still only human.

Harvard professor Claudia Goldin, who found the main factor holding back women’s earnings is caring for children, has won the Nobel Prize for economics.

She was awarded the prestigious prize by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Monday in recognition of work that has “advanced our understanding of women’s labour market outcomes”.

Our deputy economics editor Tim Wallace has everything you need to know about her here.

As most journalists will admit, the odd typo slips into your work now and again, often leading to much chastisement - but this one by Ms Goldin possibly goes down as one of the most endearing ever:

I love the excited typo here: https://t.co/a6SEWYKCpa — Jeff (Gutenberg Parenthesis) Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) October 9, 2023

02:13 PM BST

Mark Carney endorses Rachel Reeves as next chancellor

Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England, has formally endorsed Rachel Reeves to be the next chancellor.

In a video message played immediately after Ms Reeves’ speech in Liverpool this afternoon, Mr Carney said: “Rachel Reeves is a serious economist. She began her career at the Bank of England, so she understands the big picture.

“But, crucially she also understands the economics of work, of place and of family. It is beyond time to put her ideas and energy into action.”

The endorsement of Ms Reeves by Mr Carney, who served as the Bank’s governor from 2013 to 2020, will be viewed by the Labour Party as a major win as it seeks to persuade voters that it can be trusted more than the Tories on the economy.

Follow the latest on the Labour party conference in our politics live blog.

01:57 PM BST

US markets on track to slump at the open

Wall Street is expecting markets to tumble lower after the opening bell as crude oil prices surge amid the Israeli government’s declaration of war following deadly attacks by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

Futures for the S&P 500 skidded 0.7pc, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6pc. The Nasdaq 100 is on course to open 0.8pc lower.

The bond market in the US is closed today for the Columbus Day holiday, but the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be open.

Oil prices were up more than $3 a barrel as the conflict in the Middle East raises the risk of disruptions to supplies.

01:44 PM BST

Rouble hits 18-month low against the dollar

The Russian rouble slumped to a more than 18-month low against the dollar past the 102 mark as it was hampered by reduced foreign currency supply and as the violence in Israel hurt risk appetite.

Israel’s troops were battling to clear out Hamas gunmen more than two days after they burst across the fence from Gaza on a deadly rampage, and the army said it would soon go on the offensive after the biggest mobilisation in Israeli history.

The rouble was 1.8pc weaker against the dollar at 102.18, its weakest point since March 2022. The Russian currency tumbled to a record low 121.5275 in the weeks after Moscow’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The rouble had lost 1.9pc to trade at 107.76 versus the euro and shed 0.6pc against the pound to 123.

The rouble’s last tumble into triple digits in August led the Bank of Russia to make an emergency 350 basis-point rate hike to 12pc and authorities to discuss reintroducing controls to buttress the currency, but interventions - verbal or otherwise - have been more limited this time around. Rates were lifted to 13pc in September.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 4pc to nearly $88 a barrel, lifted by the military conflict in the Middle East.

Russia’s finance ministry’s expects tax revenues from energy companies to rise in October.

Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Moscow today - Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

01:27 PM BST

Pound slumps as investors turn to safe-haven dollar

The pound has slumped against the dollar as investors turn to the safe haven currency in light of the conflict in the Middle East.

Sterling has dropped 0.5pc versus the greenback to below $1.22, days after the militants launched an attack on Israel in the deadliest day of violence in the country for 50 years.

The pound was flat against the euro at €1.15.

Ulrich Leuchtmann, Head of FX and Commodity Research at Commerzbank, said: “If a war breaks out anywhere in the world it is a good idea to hold US dollars.

“It can therefore come as no surprise that the greenback started trade last night with some gains.”

12:38 PM BST

Reeves would end 'tax loophole' for private schools in first budget

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves reiterated Labour’s intention to abolish the non-dom tax status.

She told delegates at the Labour party conference in Liverpool: “If you make your home in Britain, you should pay your taxes here too, and with Labour you will.”

Ms Reeves said her first budget would see her end the “tax loophole” exempting private schools from paying VAT and business rates, adding:

We will put that money into helping the 93pc of our children who are in our state schools. I tell you, if Rishi Sunak wants a fight on this, if the party that has herded our children into Portakabins while our school roofs crumble wants a fight about who has the most aspiration for our children, then I say bring it on.

12:35 PM BST

Labour 'will not waver from iron-clad fiscal rules', says Reeves

A Labour government would introduce a new fiscal lock, guaranteeing in law that any government making permanent and significant tax and spending changes will be subject to an independent forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), Rachel Reeves has said.

Speaking from the main stage of the Labour Party conference, the shadow chancellor said:

A Labour government will not waver from iron-clad fiscal rules, nor play the Tory game of undermining our economic institutions. The last Labour government granted operational independence to the Bank of England. I started my career as an economist at the bank and I saw the lasting contribution that that made to Britain’s economic success. So, we will protect the independence of the bank, the Office for Budget Responsibility and our civil service. And, as chancellor, I will put forward a new charter for budget responsibility, a new fiscal lock guaranteeing in law that any government making permanent and significant tax and spending changes will be subject to an independent forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

She insisted “never again”, adding: “Let me address directly those who say that to make hard choices is to make the same choices as the Tory Party. To them I say economic responsibility does not detract from advances for working people. It is the foundation upon which progress is built: hard choices, but Labour choices.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves delivers her speech at the Labour party conference - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

12:26 PM BST

Gas prices surge as Israel halts production at Tamar field

European gas prices have surged after Israel announced it would suspend production at its Tamar field amid the deadly attacks from Gaza.

Israel’s energy ministry said the country will look to other fuel sources to meet its needs after the breakout of conflict which has claimed more than 1,100 lives since the weekend.

Chevron, which operates the field, confirmed it had been instructed by the ministry to shut down the field, located some 15.5 miles off the city of Ashdod along Israel’s southern Mediterranean coast.

Israel’s largest offshore gas field, Leviathan, continues to operate normally, Chevron said.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s benchmark contract, have risen 13.4pc today to more than €43 per megawatt hour, having closed at €38 on Friday.

Prices had already been tracking oil prices higher following the outbreak of fighting in the Middle East and were elevated further after a leak was discovered in a Baltic pipeline, triggering fears about energy security.

A rescuer works with others to remove Palestinian casualties from under the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes - IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS

11:54 AM BST

Bond yields fall amid Israel war

Government borrowing costs have eased across Europe as investors turned to safe havens like bonds in light of the conflict in the Middle East.

The yield on 10-year UK gilts fell by two basis points to 4.55pc, while Germany’s 10-year bund yield, the benchmark for the eurozone, was down nearly three basis points at 2.85pc.

Mohit Kumar, chief economist for Europe at Jefferies, said:

The coming days are likely to be driven by geopolitical risks rather than fundamentals,” said From a market’s perspective, key would be whether Iran gets drawn into the conflict and what happens to oil prices over the coming weeks.

11:36 AM BST

Customers dry up for skin cream chemicals maker Croda

Chemicals giant Croda International slumped to its lowest share price in three years as it downgraded its profit forecast for the year despite plant shutdowns and reduced shift patterns.

The company’s stock slumped as much as 12pc after it said that it expects pre-tax profit to be between £300m to £320m, down from a previous £370m to 400m forecast.

Croda, which makes ingredients for everything from skin cream to plastics, said that customers were using up products that they had previously bought from the company, rather than stocking up on new items.

That has hit Croda’s sales and its performance suffered as a result.

The profit downgrade comes despite a series of measures that the company has taken to protect its profitability.

It has controlled fixed costs more, optimised production and is simplifying its ways of working.

The business employs more than 6,100 people and is headquartered in Goole, East Yorkshire. In the UK, it has sites in Leek, Staffordshire, and outside Warrington, Cheshire.

11:22 AM BST

Israeli credit default swaps highest in 14 years

The risk associated with Israeli debt has surged by the highest amount in 14 years in the wake of the Gaza conflict.

Israel credit default swaps have jumped by 25 basis points in their largest leap since 2009 in the wake of the global financial crisis.

A credit default swap is essentially an insurance contract that protects its buyer in the event of a certain asset - in this case the Israeli government - going into default.

Today’s move means those contracts have become significantly more expensive.

11:08 AM BST

Gold prices rise as investors seek safe havens

Gold prices rose more than 1pc as the military conflict between Israeli forces and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas raised political uncertainty in the Middle East, prompting safe-haven buying of investments like bullion.

Israel pounded the Palestinian enclave of Gaza on Sunday, killing hundreds of people in retaliation for one of the bloodiest attacks in its history when gunmen from Hamas rampaged through Israeli towns on Saturday.

Gold is used as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.

Spot gold jumped 1pc to $1,850.70 per ounce, having hit its highest level in a week.

10:53 AM BST

Nobel prize awarded to gender pay gap economist

Claudia Goldin has won the 2023 Nobel prize for economics, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has said.

The prestigious award, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is the last of this year’s crop of Nobel prizes and is worth 11 million Swedish krona (£819,000).

Ms Goldin’s research covers a wide range of topics, including the female workforce and the gender pay gap.

The award for economics is the final instalment of this year’s crop of Nobels that have seen prizes go to Covid vaccine discoveries, atomic snapshots and “quantum dots” as well as to a Norwegian dramatist and an Iranian activist.

Claudia Goldin has been awarded the Nobel economics prize

10:33 AM BST

Israeli markets hit amid Gaza conflict

Israeli currency the shekel tumbled to a more than seven-year low after war broke out in the Middle East.

The shekel dropped to 3.92 to the dollar in early trading, hitting its lowest since early 2016.

However, it pulled back later after the Bank of Israel said it will sell up to $30bn of foreign currency in the open market to maintain stability.

Israel’s dollar-denominated government bonds also took a sharp hit, with the bond maturing in 2120 dropping more than 5 cents on the dollar. Key Tel Aviv share indices, inched lower after slumping nearly 7pc on Sunday.

Jon Harrison, managing director of emerging market macro strategy at TS Lombard, said:

Tensions in the region will inevitably have an impact on oil prices given risk of disruption to supply if the situation escalates and also on the dollar as geopolitical risks could fuel safe haven flows. For emerging market central banks there will be growing pressure to raise interest rates in response to inflation risks and to defend their currencies.

10:17 AM BST

Oil price surges amid Israel conflict

Oil prices have surged higher as Hamas’s attack on Israel deepened tensions across the Middle East and raised worries over crude supplies.

Brent crude jumped more than 5pc at one stage to $89 a barrel, before edging back slightly to stand 2.7pc higher at just under $87.

Swissquote Bank’s markets expert said the attack “sent a panic wave into financial markets”, although the FTSE 100 was propped up by gains from defence stocks and oil giants, rising by 0.6pc.

While Israel is not an oil producer, there are concerns that the conflict could spark uncertainty across the entire Middle Eastern region and in particular affect major producers Iran and Saudi Arabia.

There are fears over tougher sanctions on oil from Iran, which is said to have backed Hamas’s actions as self defence, while the US has also sent warships to the region.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said: “Fears of a potential retaliation against Iran threaten the passage of vessels carrying oil through the Strait of Hormuz and flip the market rhetoric from a potentially slowing global oil demand to tight global supply.”

With the threat of the US and Iran being pulled into the turmoil, she warned that “escalation and prolongation of Mid-East tensions could be the final straw that could bring the world very close to the brink of recession”.

Oil prices had recently eased back on hopes of a supply boost, having previously surged to the highest level in nearly a year and edging close to the $100 mark.

10:02 AM BST

Sunak: Scrapping HS2 'right thing for the long term'

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has defended the decision to cut HS2 north of Birmingham during an event today.

Speaking at a business in Nottinghamshire, he said:

We’re going to take every penny of that £36bn and we’re going to spend it on transport across the country - on bus, on road, on rail, on all the forms of transport that you use every day. We’re going to deliver it far quicker so that you can see the benefits faster. We’re going to see it across more parts of our country. I think that is the right thing to do for the long term. Again, not an easy decision. And, as you can see, people have criticised me for it, but I’m always going to do what I think is right for all of you.

09:43 AM BST

Airlines slump amid Israel conflict

British Airways owner IAG has slumped to the bottom of the FTSE 100 as a growing number of airlines suspend flights to Israel over the escalating conflict.

IAG, which also owns Iberia, has fallen 4.8pc in early trading to lead the declines across Europe as the fighting entered a third day.

German carrier Lufthansa, Air France-KLM and Wizz Air have all cancelled their services to Tel Aviv. Their shares were down 3.3pc, 4.5pc and 7pc respectively.

Ryanair, Europe’s largest low-cost airline, was down 3.1pc.

09:31 AM BST

Reeves pledges 'iron discipline' on borrowing

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is the main event at the Labour conference today and has said a government led by her party would be prepared to borrow, but only within her fiscal rules.

Speaking from the event in Liverpool, she told Times Radio: “I set out a set of fiscal rules and I will stick to those with iron discipline.”

They include paying for day-to-day expenditure through tax receipts, getting debt down as a share of the economy “and then only subject to that will we invest in things that are going to grow our economy”, Ms Reeves said.

“We will only borrow if it is consistent with those fiscal rules,” she said, adding that that could be “if debt is coming down by the end of the Parliament”.

It comes as the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies said it would be “very hard” to improve public services without additional tax rises.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if Labour could stick to their spending plans without substantial rises in taxes, Paul Johnson said: “I’m not convinced that either a Labour or a Conservative government could do that.

“The most recent budget red book suggests extremely tight spending plans after the next election, even though taxes are at quite a high, or very high, level.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves at the Labour party conference today - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

09:11 AM BST

Oil demand to increase until 2045, says Opec

The Opec oil cartel has said it expects demand for crude to continue to grow for the next two decades despite mounting efforts to limit climate change.

In its 2023 annual report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries forecasts demand for crude to reach 116m barrels per day (mbd) by 2045 under its main scenario, a 16.5pc increase from the 99.4mbd in 2022.

The Opec cartel thinks oil demand will increase until 2045 - REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

08:57 AM BST

Gas prices rise after pipeline leak

European gas prices have surged after a leak was discovered in a Baltic pipeline, triggering fears about energy security.

The continent’s benchmark contract has gained as much as 8.6pc to trade above €41 per megawatt hour after a suspected leak in the undersea network linking the grids in Finland and Estonia.

It has reignited concerns following the blasts at the nearby Nord Stream pipeline last year.

Gas prices are also tracking oil higher after the deadly attacks in Israel and Gaza, destabilising supplies.

The UK’s benchmark gas contract was up 7.2pc to more than £1.01 per therm.

08:37 AM BST

FTSE 100 gains as oil prices surge

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 has bucked the trend across Europe by gaining in early trading as oil prices jumped amid the military clashes between Israeli and Hamas forces.

The UK’s blue chip index has risen 0.1pc while the FTSE 250 was little changed.

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Saturday launched the largest military assault on Israel in decades, killing hundreds of Israelis and triggering a wave of retaliatory Israeli air strikes on Gaza that have also killed hundreds of people.

The spiralling violence threatened to start a major new war in the Middle East, sending oil prices higher and boosting the demand for safe-haven assets like Treasuries and gold.

Precious metal miners gained 0.6pc while the heavyweight energy sector added 2.9pc.

Aerospace and defence stocks added 1.2pc.

In corporate news, Metro Bank announced a £325m capital raise and £600m debt refinancing on Sunday, giving majority shareholder control to its biggest investor - Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski. Shares of the mid-sized lender surged more than 19pc.

Croda International plunged 9pc after the speciality chemicals group cut its annual profit forecast amid weak demand and destocking.

08:28 AM BST

Wizz Air cancels Israel flights

Hungarian airline Wizz Air has said flights to and from Tel Aviv have been cancelled until further notice amid the outbreak of war in Israel.

A spokesman said: “We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and are in touch with the relevant authorities.”

Wizz Air

08:12 AM BST

Shell hits highest point in a year

Shell shares have hit their highest point in the last year as oil prices surged following Hamas’s surprise terror attack on Israel and the declaration of war in the region.

The oil giant has gained 2.2pc to £26.62 a share, which was higher than its closing price on October 3.

Shares in BP have climbed 2.6pc to £5.18.

08:05 AM BST

UK markets rise at the open

The FTSE 100 has gained at the open after the outbreak of war in the Middle East sent oil prices surging.

The UK’s blue chip index, which features oil giants Shell and BP, gained 0.3pc to 7,514.38 while the midcap FTSE 250 has risen 0.3pc to 7,517.07

07:56 AM BST

Higher insurance prices drive profits at AA

The AA has said it is on track for its third year of underlying earnings growth as it shrugged off “challenging” economic conditions and competitive trading.

The group reported underlying earnings up 2pc at £206m in the six months to July 31 as growth in its insurance arm offset a fall across its roadside recovery business.

The AA posted a 2pc fall in earnings at its roadside business to £173m, but higher prices helped boost the performance in its insurance arm, with underlying earnings up 27pc at £33m.

An AA recovery vehicle

07:47 AM BST

German factory production shrinks for fourth straight month

Germany industrial output has slumped for a fourth month in a row as a swathe of factors hurt factories in Europe’s largest economy.

Production fell 0.2pc in August compared to the previous month, led by falls in construction and energy, according to the German statistics office Destatis.

Factories were hit by poor demand from China, shortages of workers and the impact of high interest rates.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told La Tribune Dimanche on Sunday that Germany’s slump was affecting the entire continent, saying:

Germany had built its economic model on very cheap energy supplies and on export opportunities, especially to China. The ongoing adjustment in the German economy is affecting the growth outlook.

🇩🇪Germany Industrial Production MoM Actual -0.2% (Est. -0.1%, Prev. -0.8%)

** Industrial Production YoY SA Actual -2% (Est. -1.5%, Prev. -2.25%)https://t.co/0hvBxo5R1L pic.twitter.com/Db17Zle9BD — M.Giuliani & Co. (@mgiulianico) October 9, 2023

07:29 AM BST

Bank of Israel announces $30bn package to prop up shekel amid Gaza conflict

The Bank of Israel has said it will sell up to $30bn (£24.6bn) of foreign currency in the open market in a bid to maintain stability after Hamas launched a shock attack at the weekend, sparking a conflict that has already claimed more than 1,100 lives.

The central bank’s first ever sale of foreign exchange appeared to quickly calm the market as the shekel recovered from steep early losses - dropping by more than 2pc.

“The bank will operate in the market during the coming period in order to moderate volatility in the shekel exchange rate and to provide the necessary liquidity for the continued proper functioning of the markets,” it said in a statement.

The central bank also said it would provide liquidity through SWAP mechanisms in the market of up to $15bn.

“The Bank of Israel will continue monitoring developments, tracking all the markets, and acting with the tools available to it as necessary,” it said.

Ahead of the announcement, the shekel had weakened by more than 2pc to a more than seven-and-a-half year low of 3.92 per dollar. The shekel now stands at a rate of 3.86, down 0.6pc.

Israeli airstrikes on the Islamic National Bank of Gaza destroyed buildings and neighborhoods in the Rimal district of Gaza City - Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

07:23 AM BST

Oil prices surge after Hamas attack on Israel

Oil prices have surged after the outbreak of military conflict in the Middle East following deadly attacks by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, has climbed by more than $3 a barrel, or more than 3.6pc, as Israel declared war amid attacks that claimed the lives of more than 700 Israelis. More than 400 people have died in Gaza.

Israel is not an oil producing nation but the outbreak of conflict threatens disruption to supplies.

Major oil producer Iran has denied it helped to plan Hamas’s deadly attack on Israel following reports that Iranian security forces were involved and gave the final go-ahead.

Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said: “Disruptions or escalations in the region can have far-reaching implications for energy markets, global supply chains, and geopolitical dynamics.”

Oil earlier gained as much as $4.18, or 4.9pc, to $88.76 a barrel.

The energy heavy FTSE 100 is poised to rise when markets open, while other European markets are on track to fall as the military conflict in the Middle East lifted oil prices.

Investors also turned to bonds and the safe harbours of the Japanese yen and gold after the outbreak of the war.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong stocks rose in the first few minutes of afternoon trading, having been closed in the morning owing to a typhoon in the city.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.2pc, or 32.54 points, to 17,518.52.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.4pc, or 11.83 points, to 3,098.65 as investors returned from a week-long holiday, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.1pc, or 2.53 points, to 1,907.75.

07:12 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining us. Oil prices surged as much as 4.9pc after Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel triggered fears of a supply shock.

Brent crude was last up 3.6p and heading towards $88 a barrel.

What happened overnight

Share prices were mixed after the Israeli government declared war following deadly attacks by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

Tokyo and several other Asian markets were closed for holidays.

Shanghai reopened after a weeklong holiday, falling about 0.7pc to 3,088.94. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.3pc at 6,974.60. India’s Sensex slipped 0.4pc to 65,737.02.

The dollar and Japanese yen edged higher as the violence in the Middle East spooked markets, while a blowout US jobs report gave the greenback a further leg up.

The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars meanwhile fell in thinned Asian trade, with Japan closed for a holiday.

The violence Israel fuelled volatility on global markets, with concerns about possible disruptions to supplies from Iran, helping to drive Brent crude up $4.18, or 4.94pc, to $88.76 a barrel.

Any sustained rally in oil prices would act as a tax on consumers and add to global inflationary pressures, which weighed on equities as S&P 500 futures shed 0.7pc and Nasdaq futures lost 0.6pc.

