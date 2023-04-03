BP and Shell jump as soaring oil prices unleash fresh inflation risk - latest updates

saudi aramco oil production opec cuts oil prices - AP Photo/Amr Nabil

BP and Shell’s share prices jumped in early trading after oil prices rocketed in the wake of a shock cut to the world’s supply of crude.

The Saudi-led Opec consortium pledged to slash 1m barrels from daily production, starting next month. Brent crude jumped 5pc to $84 per barrel following the announcement, but Goldman Sachs said the risk was severe enough to send it as high as $100 by the end of 2024.

BP and Shell both leapt 4pc higher as a result, and the FTSE 100 lifted 0.5pc to a three-week high. The broader energy sector was up 4.3pc, on track for its biggest daily gain in more than four months.

Opec’s decision to cut production by more than 1m barrels per day shocked markets, with economists warning the oil surge threatened to open a new front in the battle against inflation. Saudi Arabia pledged to slash 500,000 daily barrels alone.

The White House said the pledge to cut production was ill-advised, while adding the US would work with producers and consumers with a focus on gasoline prices. Last year, President Joe Biden ordered an unprecedented release from the nation’s strategic crude reserves after Russia invasion of Ukraine.

“Today’s move, like the October cut, can be read as another clear signal that Saudi Arabia and its Opec partners will seek to short circuit further macro selloffs,” RBC Capital Markets LLC analysts said in note.

FTSE marches higher

The FTSE 100 has hit its highest level in a month on the back of rocketing oil prices, pulled higher by a surging energy sector.

London’s blue-chip index rose 0.6pc in early trading to stand at 7,674.2 points, with BP and Shell up 4.3pc and 4.1pc respectively.

Meanwhile, theatre chain Cineworld neared record lows after failing to find a buyer for its US, UK and Ireland businesses.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index advanced 0.4pc, with TotalEnergies joining its UK counterparts to record a rise of 4pc.

Germany's DAX index added 0.1pc.

Oil prices soared after oil producers’ unexpected cuts to crude output threatened to deliver a fresh jolt of inflation to the world’s markets.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) soared as much as 8pc in early trading and stood above $79 per barrel at 7am, while Brent crude shot up almost 5pc to come close to $84.



What happened overnight

Oil prices jumped on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers announced a surprise round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation.

Brent oil futures spiked $5.16 to $85.05 a barrel on news output would be cut by around 1.16 million barrels per day, while US crude climbed $4.88 to $80.55.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower following a strong rally last week, as the big cut in oil output added to inflation concerns.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.10pc to 20,379.50, but the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.14pc to 3,277.34 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.11pc to 2,127.10.

Tokyo shares opened higher, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbing 0.58pc to 28,203.35 at the open, and the broader Topix index rising 0.57pc to 2,015.01.