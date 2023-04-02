U.S. markets closed

Oil prices to surge as Saudis slash production

19
Rachel Millard
·5 min read
Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia - REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo
Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia - REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

Saudi-led oil producers are to slash output by more than 1m barrels a day amid a scramble to drive up crude prices in the face of the stuttering global economy.

The surprise cut by the Opec cartel of countries was expected to increase the cost of a barrel of oil by as much as $10 in trading on Monday, a major rise that risks adding to inflation and hurting motorists at the pump.

It risks a fresh clash between the Kingdom and Joe Biden, who threatened the Saudis with “consequences” after previous cuts in October.

The reduction in output is likely to be regarded as helpful for Russia, which is battling a slump in oil and gas revenues as it attempts to fund President Vladimir Putin's war with Ukraine.

The Biden administration on Sunday criticised the move. "We don't think cuts are advisable at this moment given market uncertainty - and we've made that clear," a spokesperson for the National Security Council said.

Dan Pickering, co-founder of Houston-based investment firm Pickering Energy Partners, said the cuts “will firm prices meaningfully” and could push prices up by $10, which would take Brent crude towards $90.

He said: “It’s a meaningful surprise. There was no chatter about this pre-meeting which there usually is.

“[It's] probably an indication of concern around demand and what’s happening here in the US around the banking crisis. It will firm prices meaningfully.

“We’ll have less supply in the market, a market that was not expecting it. We’ll probably get a $10 move in crude.”

Saudi Arabia said the output cut was aimed at stabilising the market. Oil demand has not recovered as much as hoped after the end of lockdowns in China, while chaos in bank shares last month triggered jitters about the state of the world economy.

The reduction, of around 1.15m barrels per day,  is equal to about 1pc of global demand. It comes on top of previously agreed Opec output cuts of 2m barrels per day unveiled last year.

Lower oil output pushes up prices because there is less crude in the market, meaning buyers have to outbid each other to secure a shipment.

The move is likely to anger the White House. President Biden has been calling for production increases to help bring down prices for motorists at the petrol pumps.

It also shows ongoing strong cooperation between Russia and the Opec alliance, despite suggestions in February that this might be weakening.

Oil demand had been predicted to rise this year as China’s economy re-opens, boosting industry and aviation.

However, manufacturing data from China published on March 31 suggested the pace of growth in its factories is starting to slow amid weaker global demand.

Oil prices fell to 15-month lows in mid-March amid jitters over the global economy, after the collapse of two US lenders and the rescue of Credit Suisse by rival UBS.

Amrita Sen, director of energy consultancy Energy Aspects, said: “Opec is taking pre-emptive steps in case of any possible demand reduction.”

Andy Lipow, president at Lipow Oil Associates, said: “Opec is clearly concerned about lower oil prices impacting on their individual government budgets. They needed to take some action.

“The moral of the story is that OPEC+ is monitoring the oil market on a daily basis and is more than willing to take pre-emptive action to support prices.”

Brent crude was trading at just under $80 per barrel on Friday evening, having surged as high as $122 per barrel in June following the market chaos triggered by Russia’s war.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shake hands during a joint news conference after their talks in Moscow, Russia - ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shake hands during a joint news conference after their talks in Moscow, Russia - ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Prices had previously plunged close to $20 in 2020 at the height of the Covid crisis.

Opec announced the output cuts on Sunday ahead of a meeting on Monday. They are to take effect in May and last until the end of the year.

Of the 1.15m-barrel cut announced, Saudi Arabia plans to cut output by 500,000 barrels per day, Iraq by 211,000 barrels per day and the UAE by 144,000 barrels per day.

In a statement published online on Sunday afternoon, Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry said: “This is a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market.”

Oman, Algeria and Kazakhstan are also cutting their output. So is Russia, a member of the Opec-plus coalition, which plans to extend a voluntary cut of 500,000 barrels per day until the end of 2023.

Moscow announced the 500,000 barrel per day cut unilaterally in February, in response to price caps on its oil imposed by G7 countries.

At the time, US officials suggested the unilateral move hinted its alliance with Opec was weakening. However, Sunday’s move suggests otherwise.

In its latest monthly oil market report, covering February, the International Energy Agency said oil demand was set to rise by 2 million barrels of oil per day in 2023 to 101.9 million barrels per day.

It predicted supply would rise by 1.2 million per barrels per day in 2023, driven by non-Opec countries, which include the US.

It said: “World oil supply looks set to exceed demand through the first half of 2023, but the balance could quickly shift to deficit as demand recovers and some Russian output is shut in.”

High oil prices feed directly into prices at the pump for motorists. The cost of wholesale petrol currently accounts for about 36pc of the cost of a litre of unleaded petrol, according to RAC figures.

Surging oil and gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led the UK to introduce a windfall tax on UK oil and gas producers.

