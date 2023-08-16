Oil prices to hit $91 by year-end, UBS says

Oil is poised to rally beyond $90 per barrel by the end of the year amid record demand and tightening supply, according to UBS strategists.

"We still see scope for global oil prices to rally,” said a recent UBS note to investors. “We now expect Brent to hit USD 95/bbl and the US WTI benchmark to rise to USD 91/bbl by end-December, up from the current USD 90/bbl and USD 85/bbl, respectively."

Brent International (BZ=F) prices stand just below $85 per barrel, about 3% off year-to-date highs reached earlier in August. West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) is hovering above $80 per barrel.

Concerns over China’s economy, the world’s second-largest consumer of crude, recently has put pressure on crude futures. Data released Tuesday by China's National Bureau of Statistics added to concerns of a sluggish recovery as Beijing unexpectedly cut policy rates and withheld information on youth unemployment.

"Some investors remain skeptical that China’s latest stimulus efforts—a 15- basis-point cut to its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) and a 10bps cut to the short-term 7-day reverse repo rate—will be sufficient to revive demand," the UBS note said. "China is the world’s largest oil importer, the second-largest consumer, and the seventh-largest producer."

However, UBS strategists don’t expect the price slide to persist amid firming fundamentals. Those include declining inventories and tight supply as OPEC+ production nears a two year low.

OPEC+ has been cutting production since October of last year. Saudi Arabia recently extended its one million barrel-per-day output reduction into September, while Russia announced it will slash oil exports.

“We expect global oil demand to hit a record high in August,” the note said.

A pump jack drills oil crude from the Yates Oilfield in West Texas’s Permian Basin, as a 1.5MW GE wind turbine from the Desert Sky Wind Farm is seen in the distance, near Iraan, Texas, U.S., March 17, 2023. (Bing Guan/REUTERS)

Goldman Sachs analysts recently reaffirmed their forecast of $93 per barrel for Brent crude and $86 per barrel for WTI by December, highlighting the market is less "pessimistic" about the global economy.

Ines Ferre is a senior business reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre.

