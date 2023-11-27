Oil prices waver as Israel-Hamas truce gets extended

Oil prices held steady on Monday as Qatar announced that a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas will be extended for another two days.

West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) futures were down fractionally in midday trading, hovering above $75 per barrel. Brent (BZ=F) crude, the international benchmark price, was trading around the $80 level.

Prices have been volatile since a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel last month. A four-day cease-fire brokered by Qatar was set to expire on Tuesday. Both Israel and Hamas had said they were open to extending the truce in order to allow more captives to be freed.

Markets are also awaiting the consortium of the world's largest oil producers' next steps on output cuts at a key OPEC+ meeting this Thursday.

OPEC+ surprised the markets last week by rescheduling its last meeting of the year to Thursday instead of Nov. 26, signaling disagreements among its members over future production cuts.

The group’s largest member, Saudi Arabia, was reportedly pressuring smaller OPEC+ members to take a bigger part in reductions. Riyadh has unilateral production reductions in place of 1 million barrels per day through year-end, apart from the cartel’s output cuts.

“As we go forward there [are] now disagreements because you have countries that want to increase production,” Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, told Yahoo Finance on Friday. “These disagreements between Saudi Arabia and the others have led to these delays we’ve seen.”

Prior to the meeting postponement, traders were anticipating OPEC+ would announce an extension or even a deepening of current cuts amid growing supply in the marketplace.

“I think this puts OPEC+ in a difficult situation when you see record oil production out of the United States of over 13 million barrels per day and significant increases out of Guyana,” said Lipow.

“I think over the next couple of months we’re going to continue to see pressure on these prices,” he added.

This year's cuts by OPEC members are aimed at constraining global supply and keeping a floor under oil prices.

Despite the output reductions, crude is roughly 19% lower than the 2023 highs reached in late September amid concerns about increasing supply and slowing demand.

Lipow said higher interest rates implemented by central banks are already causing a slowdown in European oil demand and China's refinery activity.

“If the consumer stops spending or slows down their spending here in the United States, of course, that’s going to impact Chinese manufacturing and the rest of the world so from that standpoint these higher interest rates for a longer period of time are bearish on the demand side,” said Lipow.

