Oil producer lays off 60 workers amid carbon focus, permitting trouble

Sep. 5—Another local oil producer has laid off scores of workers at a time of relatively strong barrel prices.

California Resources Corp. confirmed in an email Tuesday it let go of about 60 people, all employees in Kern, on Aug. 28.

Long Beach-based CRC stated the move was part of an "organizational redesign that unfortunately resulted in reduced staffing levels through attrition, retirement and layoffs."

"This initiative implemented important operational efficiencies and improvements that will further enable us to provide secure, low carbon intensity energy to Californians while helping the state reach its energy transition goals," CRC said in a statement.

The layoffs occurred two months after Bakersfield-based oil producer Aera Energy LLC said it cut about 100 positions as part of a companywide efficiency drive initiated shortly after the company's February sale to a German asset management company and a Canadian pension fund.

A barrel of Kern's benchmark, Midway-Sunset, has sold for between the high $60s and mid-$80s since early June, and is currently near the top of that range. Oil-field layoffs have historically occurred when prices are low.

CRC announced a strategic realignment in February it said would eventually separate its oil operations from the carbon management division that has become a major focus for the company.

It said in a news release at the time that investment in oil drilling and exploration would be curtailed, partly because of a protracted legal fight over oil permitting in Kern County.

The release said CRC would deploy just 1.5 drilling rigs this year — half its total in the first quarter — to prioritize oil well maintenance and maximizing production from ongoing operations. It said its goal was to trim its non-energy operating costs by between 5% and 10% this year, excluding downhole well maintenance expenses.