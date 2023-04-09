Oil Pushes Higher at Week’s Open With Supply Challenges in Focus

(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher at the week’s open as traders assessed challenges to supply in the wake of the unexpected output cut by OPEC+.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate climbed above $81 a barrel after rallying almost 7% last week following the move by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. Turkey wants to negotiate with Iraq a settlement that it’s been ordered to pay before a pipeline that exports 400,000 barrels a day is reopened, according to two Turkish officials familiar with the situation.

Russia’s Energy Ministry, meanwhile, said that the nation reduced its oil output by about 700,000 barrels a day last month, according to a person familiar with the data. Nevertheless, that figure is inconsistent with indicators on the nation’s March seaborne exports and supplies to domestic refineries.

Crude is coming off the back of three weekly gains, the longest such run this year. While OPEC+’s surprise decision has reignited bullish bets on prices, some demand indicators are showing signs of weakness as slowdown concerns persist. Crude traders will get valuable insights into the market this week as OPEC and the International Energy Agency are due to release monthly outlooks.

Energy Daily, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.