Oil Rally Takes Breather Near $90 Ahead of Key Market Reports
(Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped for the first time in five sessions as traders wait for a series of market reports this week that will provide a snapshot on the outlook for supply and demand.
Brent futures dropped 1% toward $90 a barrel after closing at the highest level in more than five months on Friday. West Texas Intermediate also fell. Oil has rallied recently on escalating geopolitical tensions and supply shocks, raising the prospect of the global benchmark reaching triple figures.
The Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release its Short-Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday, which will be followed by reports from OPEC and the International Energy Agency later in the week.
Crude capped a fourth weekly advance on Friday, the longest run of gains since August as money managers boost their bullish bets. At the end of last week, Saudi Arabia raised the official selling prices of its oil more than expected as Middle Eastern markets show signs of tightening.
